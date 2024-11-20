Post-Election Survey Reveals Over 90% of Respondents Still Plan to Leave California

The trend of seeking a better life outside the Golden State will likely persist

CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent post-election survey highlights a continuing trend of discontent among California residents, with over 90% of respondents indicating that the election of Donald Trump as president has not changed their plans to leave the Golden State.

Members of popular Facebook groups Leaving California and Life After California, which together boast nearly 300,000 members, have voiced growing frustrations with the state’s financial challenges, failing schools, and progressive policies. These groups provide a space for individuals to share their struggles and hear success stories from those who have relocated. One member who recently moved to Tennessee remarked, “I can breathe here; there is peace here. Who would have thought happiness is as simple as leaving a place I had been all my life?”

The ongoing exodus is reflected in estimates showing over 800,000 Californians leaving the state in recent years. While Governor Gavin Newsom has claimed population growth due to an influx of migrants, many residents express concerns that this increase is primarily driven by “undocumented” immigration.

“California residents may be shifting politically, but the state remains under the firm control of leftist ideologies across government, regulatory agencies, and the judiciary,” said Leaving California founder Terry Gilliam, who moved to Florida after 35 years in California. He pointed to recent decisions by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) that will likely increase gasoline prices by at least 50 cents per gallon in 2025, on top of already record-high fuel costs. Gilliam added, “Policies like these erode the middle class and make living in California unsustainable for everyday families.”

The survey also underscores a broader concern about the state's trajectory under Governor Newsom. One member of the group described California as a "liberal sanctuary state for all things perverted," while others highlighted fears of skyrocketing costs, especially for essentials like gasoline. CARB Chair Liane Randolph reinforced the agency's commitment to reducing fossil fuel use, a stance that many Californians feel punishes working families already struggling with the state’s high cost of living.

In addition, recent polls show Kamala Harris as the odds-on favorite to be the next Governor of California should she choose to run, further solidifying concerns among some residents about the state's political trajectory and future policy direction.

As California grapples with these challenges, the voices of those seeking greener pastures grow louder. With many finding “peace” and “freedom” in other states, it appears the exodus is far from over.

About Leaving California

Leaving California is a grassroots organization focused on empowering residents considering relocation by providing resources, community support, and firsthand accounts of life beyond the state.

For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/leavingcali, facebook.com/groups/lifeaftercali

Conclusion:

The survey results offer a stark reminder of the deep dissatisfaction many Californians feel toward their state’s direction. With policy decisions continuing to impact the cost of living and quality of life, the ongoing exodus highlights an urgent need for leadership that addresses the concerns of all Californians. Until then, the trend of seeking a better life outside the Golden State will likely persist.

