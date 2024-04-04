Leaving California Facebook Group Founder Announces "Freedom Tour of the South"

Leaving California for a better life elsewhere

Embarking on a Journey of Discovery: The "Freedom Tour of the South" Unveils New Horizons for Californians Seeking Change

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Gilliam, the creative mind behind the influential Facebook groups Leaving California and Life After California, proudly presents the "Freedom Tour of the South." This groundbreaking initiative aims to guide the community's over 280,000 members who are considering leaving California by providing a detailed look at the South's most attractive cities and towns for potential movers.

"The most frequent question we receive is 'Where should I move?,'" says Gilliam. "Our members, many of whom have spent their entire lives in California, are often unsure about their next steps. The 'Freedom Tour of the South' is designed to answer that question by offering a comprehensive exploration of what each location has to offer."

The tour, featuring Gilliam, Las Vegas Realtor David Berry as the National Relocation Director, a videographer, and a support staff member, will start this month in Southern Georgia on April 22nd and include stops in Charleston, SC, Columbia, SC, Greenville, SC, Morristown, TN, Knoxville, TN, Franklin, TN, and Cookeville, TN; with flexibility to add an additional city or two.

The team will create informative videos at each destination, providing insights into local business opportunities, housing options, and the overall lifestyle, enabling members to make well-informed decisions about their relocation.

Berry highlights, "Our goal is not to persuade people to leave California, but rather to support those who have decided to leave and seek a better life for their families or in retirement. We work with a network of exceptional professionals across the country to ensure a smooth and cost-effective moving experience."

For the past five years, Gilliam has built a network of top-tier realtors, lenders, and movers specializing in relocation, committed to facilitating a seamless transition for Californians looking for new beginnings. “Most of our members are conservative and - like me - are not happy with the direction California has been going culturally and politically for many years. We want to live in communities that match our political, social, and spiritual beliefs - escaping the decline of California,” added Gilliam.

Gilliam returned to his native state of Florida three years ago after living in California for 35 years.