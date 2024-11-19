Councilmembers Evan Glass, Natali Fani-González and Dawn Luedtke Introduce Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act

MARYLAND, November 19 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

From the Offices of Councilmembers Glass, Fani-González and Luedtke

The proposed legislation removes barriers for victims of violent crime to qualify for legal protected status

Montgomery County Councilmembers Evan Glass, Natali Fani-González and Dawn Luedtke today introduced legislation to strengthen the County’s commitment to protecting the safety of victims of crime and those who assist police in solving crimes. The “Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act” (U VISA) is the first bill related to immigration to be introduced at the Council since the 2024 presidential election.

“Immigrants across this country, many of whom are our friends, colleagues and neighbors, are scared. They are scared to report crimes. They are scared to seek help. They are scared that their families will be torn apart,” said Councilmember Glass. “We are introducing this legislation because we are a community that believes in justice, in safety, and in the dignity of every person — regardless of immigration status.”

The U visa grants legal status to victims of violent crimes — such as sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence — who assist law enforcement with the investigation of these crimes. Federal and state law currently have no statute of limitation. Accordingly, the U VISA Act removes the County’s 10-year cap on assisting crime victims in their U Visa application process.

“Montgomery County is a welcoming place for people of all backgrounds,” said Councilmember Fani-González. “But as we anticipate likely changes to federal immigration policy, we have to be proactive in protecting the most vulnerable members of our community. This legislation assists victims of crimes and those that help solve crimes with visa protections. And it helps the police do their jobs better. It’s the right thing to do.”

“Montgomery County will always work to protect victims of crime. It’s more important than ever that victims of crime in our immigrant community know that our public safety partners are here to keep them safe – regardless of their immigration status,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “This legislation strengthens protections for victims of a crime eligible for a U visa and reaffirms our commitment to providing the best possible level of service across the public safety spectrum.”

