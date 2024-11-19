Iowa DNR to host virtual public meeting on chronic wasting disease

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has scheduled a virtual public meeting to update the public on statewide chronic wasting disease surveillance and management efforts.

The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., and will be hosted on Zoom. Those wishing to attend must register in advance using the link below. To view and listen to the presentation, attendees will need a computer or smart device (e.g., phone, tablet) with a secure internet connection. Attendees can also join by calling in but will only be able to listen to the audio. The recording will be posted to the Iowa DNR’s YouTube channel and shared on social media platforms, when available.

To register to attend, visit: https://bit.ly/CWD120524

As of Nov. 19, a total of 397 wild deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in 25 Iowa counties.

“Chronic wasting disease will be a generational challenge,” said Dr. Rachel Ruden, state wildlife veterinarian with the Iowa DNR. “What we do to limit the spread of this disease today will pay dividends tomorrow, and we need everyone at the table.”

This public meeting is an opportunity for all Iowans to learn more about chronic wasting disease surveillance and management efforts in Iowa, understand ways they can help, and most importantly, ask questions.

“As this disease continues to expand its geographic footprint in Iowa, we encourage all Iowans to stay up-to-date on where we have found CWD so they can make informed consumption decisions,” she said.

Testing for the disease requires a tissue sample from a particular lymph node found just behind the jaw.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease belonging to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. It attacks the brain of infected deer causing the animal to lose weight, display abnormal behavior, lose body functions, and die. It is always fatal to the infected animal and is present in all tissues, including the meat.

To learn more about chronic wasting disease and the DNR’s surveillance and management efforts, visit www.iowadnr.gov/cwd.