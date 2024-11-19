SIMIN HOPE FOUNDATION MARKS 10 YEARS OF GIVING WITH ANNUAL WINTER WONDERLAND & TOY GIVEAWAY

“Celebrating a Decade of Impact: Spreading Joy and Warmth This Holiday Season”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saturday, December 14, 2024 | 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM (Snowmaking Begins at 9:00 AM)The Simin Hope Foundation is thrilled to celebrate the 10th Annual Winter Wonderland & Toy Giveaway, a signature event designed to spread holiday cheer to children and families in need. This free celebration will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Harvard Park (1535 W. 62nd Street, Los Angeles, CA), from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and promises an unforgettable experience for the entire community.A Festive Day for FamiliesHarvard Park will be transformed into a magical winter escape featuring:A three-lane snow slide for family fun and a petting zoo featuring live reindeer.Santa’s grand arrival in a sleigh pulled by an LAPD vehicle, symbolizing the spirit of unity between law enforcement and the community.Free toys for every child, arts and crafts, and delightful photo opportunities.Live music, celebrity guests, and interactive meet-and-greets with beloved characters.The festivities will be located by acclaimed DJ and entertainer Tye Anderson (Tye Hollywood), a music industry leader affiliated with iHeart Radio. Musical performances include the dynamic talents Isaiah Morgan of Disney’s “Raven’s Home”, McKenzi Brooke, a social media superstar with over 19.5 million followers, and Shaun Dixon of Disney’s “Vampirina”.Guests can also meet special personalities like Amiyah Cox of Dharmann, a YouTube series, Full Circle Boys and The Harris Siblings Alexis, Aliyha, Alyssa and Zuri Miles of Greenwood Grove, a YouTube series.Building Bonds in South Los Angeles.This holiday event is made possible with support from the Los Angeles Police Department Community Safety Partnership (CSP) and Council District 8, who share a commitment to creating safer, stronger communities. The CSP program at Harvard Park, launched in 2017, exemplifies relationship-based policing, fostering trust and collaboration between residents and officers. Through this partnership, the Simin Hope Foundation’s Winter Wonderland has become a cherished tradition for local families.About the Simin Hope FoundationThe Simin Hope Foundation is dedicated to empowering underserved communities through impactful programs and meaningful events. The Winter Wonderland & Toy Giveaway has brought joy, hope, and vital resources to thousands of families over the past decade, becoming a beacon of holiday spirit in South Los Angeles.For more information about the event or to learn how you can get involved, please contact Deanie.scarangello@gmail.com

