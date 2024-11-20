The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, Bird Vision Ent , West Coast Lions, and Cal Dental Bring Hope and Support to the city

Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, Tangelo, Bird Vision Ent , West Coast Lions, and Cal Dental USA unite to provide food, health resources, and support to families.

This event is about more than just providing food – it’s about showing up for the people who need us most and inspiring others to do the same."” — Ricky Davis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful show of community commitment, the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation , Bird Vision Entertainment , West Coast Lions (Lucy and Ron), Cal Dental USA , and community partner Tangelo came together to host the Feed your health Block Party at Tucker Park. The event brought vital support and resources to families in need just ahead of Thanksgiving, offering food, health services, and a sense of unity to the local community.This event was part of the “Food is Medicine” initiative, emphasizing the importance of nutrition in building stronger, healthier communities. Attendees received groceries, turkeys, and the opportunity to apply for 12 weeks of medically tailored food through Tangelo, ensuring families have the resources they need to thrive duringIn addition to the food giveaways, Cal Dental USA was on-site providing free dental exams, giving attendees an opportunity to take charge of their oral health. The organization’s commitment to accessible, quality healthcare was evident throughout the event, helping to make dental services available to families who may otherwise lack access to care.The event also received support from a range of vendors, including Wise Up, Norma from I Pros, Oaktree Hospice Inc., Welbe Health, and the Hoop Bus, all of whom generously donated their time and resources to ensure the event’s success. Their contributions made it possible to provide a holistic approach to supporting the community, addressing both health and wellness needs.Adding to the excitement, the event was graced by the presence of notable guests such as NBA Player Craig “Rhino” Smith, Ricky Davis, and Ervin “Bird” Gainer, CEO of Bird Vision Entertainment, as well as Steve Aust from Pepperdine University. Their involvement highlighted the deep connections between entertainment, sports, and community service.“We are proud to support this community through the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation,” said Ricky Davis, founder of the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation. “This event is about more than just providing food – it’s about showing up for the people who need us most. We want to inspire others to do the same.”Bird Vision Entertainment, demonstrated how the entertainment industry can leverage its influence to give back. By collaborating with organizations like the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation and Cal Dental USA, Bird Vision is helping bring essential resources to underserved communities, proving that music and entertainment can be a powerful force for good.West Coast Lions, led by Lucy and Ron, brought their grassroots leadership to the event, ensuring everything ran smoothly and creating a welcoming atmosphere for everyone in attendance. Their focus on community-building and creating opportunities for growth was evident in every detail of the event.This event was part of the “Food is Medicine” initiative, emphasizing the importance of nutrition in building stronger, healthier communities. Attendees received groceries, turkeys, and the opportunity to apply for 12 weeks of medically tailored food through Tangelo, ensuring families have the resources they need to thrive.Cal Dental USA, known for its commitment to providing accessible dental care, went above and beyond by offering free dental exams to families in attendance. “At Cal Dental USA, we believe that healthy smiles are an essential part of overall well-being,” said James Jones, Vice President of Cal Dental USA. “We are proud to offer our services and be part of such an impactful event that helps so many families.”As the event concluded, the sense of community spirit was undeniable. “This is just the beginning,” said Ervin “Bird” Gainer, CEO of Bird Vision Entertainment. “We are committed to continuing our efforts to give back and make a difference. Together, we can build a stronger, healthier community, one brick at a time.”The Feed your health block party was a clear example of what can happen when community organizations, businesses, and individuals come together to make a positive impact. The event not only provided essential resources but also showcased the power of unity and collaboration in driving meaningful change.About the Ricky Davis Legacy FoundationThe Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation is committed to creating positive change in underserved communities through education, health, and empowerment initiatives.About TangeloTangelo is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting and uplifting local communities by providing resources, opportunities, and services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.