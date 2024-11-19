Moakley House Study Report

On November 19, 2024, the Boston Landmarks Commission has posted a study report on the proposed designation of the Moakley House as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

The Moakley House is historically significant for its association with former U.S. Congressman John Joseph “Joe” Moakley, a life-long South Boston resident who served in multiple elected civil service roles: first as State Representative, then State Senator, later, City Councilor, and finally U. S. Congressman, for which he served 15 terms. Moakley and his wife, Evelyn, resided at 1812 Columbia Road for almost the entirety of his political career, from 1959 until their deaths (Evelyn’s in 1996 and Joe’s in 2001). Moakley made numerous significant contributions to the City of Boston in terms of securing federal funding and support for development and infrastructure improvements, most notably the construction of the John J. Moakley United States Courthouse in the Seaport and Boston’s “Big Dig.” These large scale development projects, as well as Moakley’s support for various initiatives including affordable housing and public health programs, permanently altered the landscape of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He was also nationally and internationally known for his work in the United States Congress and his humanitarian efforts in helping to end the civil war in El Salvador in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The house is also architecturally significant as an example of a 1920s Colonial Revival style 2-family dwelling in South Boston, maintaining many characteristic architectural features associated with the style, namely its pedimented portico, six-over-one sash arranged in pairs or in rows of three, hipped roof, and decorative modillions at soffits. The Colonial Revival design of the house also harmonizes with the designs of the yacht clubs across the street on William J. Day Boulevard, which display elements of Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, Shingle, Italian Renaissance, Tudor Revival, and Bungalow/ Craftsman styles. Detached houses typical of the size, massing, and style of 1812 Columbia Road are rare in South Boston; the area is dominated by triple deckers and attached rowhouses.

There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential landmark designation: