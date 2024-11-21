LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Global Initiative in Mexico

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) announces the launch of global events to connect Colorado’s luxury real estate market with international buyers.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Realty Launches Global Initiative in Mexico

Connecting Colorado Luxury with the World

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive series of global events designed to connect Colorado’s luxury real estate market with an expansive network of international buyers.

This week, ten global real estate advisors from Denver, Summit County, Telluride, and the Vail Valley traveled to Mexico City for curated events and private meetings. In partnership with Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty, they showcased Colorado’s most sought-after resorts, lifestyle communities, and investment opportunities.

According to Shannel Ryan, President of LIV SIR in Colorado, “This initiative marks the beginning of a dynamic, hands-on approach to luxury real estate marketing—one that takes our brand and offerings directly to international buyers, elevating our exposure beyond traditional boundaries. We are redefining what global luxury means.”

Javier Romero, Managing Director of Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty, adds "We are delighted to partner with LIV Sotheby's International Realty in this groundbreaking initiative. Connecting our discerning clients with Colorado's exceptional luxury properties not only enhances the global reach of both our firms but also offers significant benefits to our clients. They will enjoy unparalleled access to exclusive listings and personalized services that transcend borders. This partnership exemplifies the strength of the Sotheby's International Realty network and our commitment to providing unparalleled opportunities in the world's most sought-after destinations."

Whether international buyers are seeking a ski-in, ski-out mountainside chalet, a sprawling ranch estate, or a modern urban residence, LIV SIR offers an exceptional portfolio of properties and a stellar team ready to support buyers through every step of the process.

Nolan Carleton, SVP of Marketing for LIV SIR, notes “Being global isn’t just a tagline for us, it’s an action. We are bringing the unparalleled beauty of the Rocky Mountains directly to buyers who seek it.”

Larry Hutton, Managing Broker in Grand County, Summit County, and the Vail Valley for LIV SIR adds “Sotheby’s International Realty has a long tradition of global luxury that dates back to the auction house's founding in 1744. Our LIV SIR team is thrilled to partner with our extensive global network of offices spanning 83 countries and territories. This week, we’ve taken a proactive approach by connecting our brokers directly to international buyers. Colorado’s resorts have long been a favorite destination for families from Mexico, and we are proud to represent exceptional properties in all our premier resort markets.”

LIV SIR operates over 20 offices throughout Colorado and produced $5.6 billion in sales volume in 2023. The international reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand coupled with the local market expertise of its brokers and award-winning marketing bring an unrivaled opportunity to buyers and investors, both stateside and abroad.

In addition to this week’s events in Mexico City, the LIV SIR team plans to visit more global markets to introduce Colorado brokers and luxury properties to international buyers.

About LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.

