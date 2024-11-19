Rayburn Electric Cooperative Featured in ‘Active Voice’ Show and New Book

What emerges is a very American story in the best sense: a reverence for excellence, a respect for employees, and a commitment to those they serve” — Llewellyn King

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rayburn Electric Cooperative , headquartered in Rockwall, Texas, is the subject of a new episode of “ Active Voice with Llewellyn King” and a new book, published by Forbes Books Llewellyn King, creator and host of “Active Voice,” says, “David Naylor, president and CEO of Rayburn, could be excused if there is a hint of swagger in his walk these days.“Things have been going very right for the power supply rural electric cooperative, which lies in the fast-growing Dallas metroplex.”Rayburn’s purchase of a gas-fired generating station, Panda Sherman, renamed Rayburn Generating Station last year, has gone well. Using state funds, Rayburn will expand the station’s production by 500 megawatts — much needed to deal with the 10 percent to 15 percent growth on the utility’s system.Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, under its Empower Rural America (New Era) program, gave Rayburn a $29 million grant to install battery storage.Also last month, Forbes Books announced the publication of “Status Quo Is Not Company Policy,” a book about the utility by Heidi Scott. The book, written in collaboration with Naylor, is the subject of the latest episode “Active Voice” on YouTube.In the book and on the show, Scott and Naylor tell the extraordinary story of how one man bucked the consensus and founded a utility in 1969, which he ran with his wife: America’s first and only mom-and-pop electric utility.Rayburn, which is nonprofit, grew — mostly under Naylor’s leadership (he was employee No. 8) — to a robust power-supply utility, serving four distribution utilities with customers across 16 counties.King says, “What emerges is a very American story in the best sense: a reverence for excellence, a respect for employees, and a commitment to those they serve.”Scott and Naylor, in their conversation with King on “Active Voice,” tell a tale of values producing results, producing a good place to work, and producing responsive public service.“It is grand to find an unerringly upbeat story, especially at Thanksgiving,” King says.

Active Voice, Episode 5, David Naylor, Rayburn Electric Cooperative, and Heidi Scott, Forbes Books

