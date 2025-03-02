USEA To Hold Virtual Press Briefing on Trump Environmental Agenda

The press will question policy experts at the briefing, set for March 5.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Energy Association has announced that it will examine President Donald Trump’s environmental policies at its virtual press briefing on Wednesday, March 5, at 11 a.m. EST.Llewellyn King, a veteran Washington journalist who organizes and moderates the virtual press briefings for the USEA, said, “There is considerable uncertainty in the energy sector, especially the utility industry, about the course of environmental policy in President Trump’s second administration.“For this briefing, which is part of the USEA’s series, we have assembled as usual a panel of senior journalists to question a panel of experts with knowledge of the inner workings of the Trump administration.”Some of these experts have had a role in formulating the Trump plans, and others were committed to the aggressive efforts of the Biden administration to curb the use of fossil fuels and to hold a tighter regulatory rein, King said.USEA virtual press briefings are broadcast live on Zoom and run a little over an hour.“There are no preset questions. In that sense, anything goes, but in a collegial way,” King said, adding, “The purpose is to give reporters information they can write up that day or bank for future stories.”Mark Menezes, USEA president and CEO, and deputy secretary of energy in the first Trump administration, will be on hand to lend his expertise to the exchange between reporters and experts.The briefing will be open to the press and the public, but registration is required.King said, “This event can be considered seminal because afterward, the utilities and related fossil and green power providers and the public will have a better understanding of where the government is going -- which regulations are to be relaxed and what support, in the form of loan guarantees and tax incentives, will be available."On the expert panel:Andrew Wheeler, former administrator, EPADiana Furchtgott-Roth, director, Center for Energy, Climate and Environment, The Heritage FoundationTom Falcone, president and CEO, Large Public Power CouncilEmily Fisher, chief strategy officer, SEPA PowerKarl Moor, CEO, Powerscape GlobalDerek Murrow, senior director, federal power, climate and energy, NRDCBrad Molotsky, partner, Duane MorrisOn the reporters panel:Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street JournalEvan Halper, The Washington PostKen Silverstein, ForbesAdam Clayton Powell III, PBSPeter Behr, Politico’s E&E NewsMatt Chester, Energy CentralMarkham Hislop, Energi (Canada) Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MXaIKr-9QGic0EPjMUFvJQ#/registration

