USEA To Hold Virtual Press Briefing on Electric Utilities in the Trump Tumult

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tumult produced by President Trump’s global tariffs has added a new urgency to the United States Energy Association ’s next virtual press briefing.The briefing, which is set for Wednesday, April 16 at 11 a.m. EDT, will examine the utility industry under the rubric of “New Challenges, Old Trajectories.” It will be broadcast live on Zoom and is free and open to the public, but registration is required.The format for this briefing, which is part of a series, is this: A panel of senior reporters who cover energy interviews a panel of experts on the subject at hand. The aim is to give reporters information for stories they can write that day or bank for future stories. Journalist Llewellyn King organizes and moderates these briefings, and Mark Menezes, USEA president and CEO, and a deputy secretary of energy un the first Trump administration, welcomes participants and is on hand to contribute his deep knowledge to the discussion.This briefing will be especially critical because of the impact on the electrical supply chain of the Trump tariffs. This could outweigh the administration’s easing of environmental regulations and its coolness to the trajectory of carbon reduction that utilities have been following.There is also the question of electricity imports which are so important to New England and other states along the northern border.At least one Canadian province, Ontario, has talked about cutting off electricity imports even if electricity is exempted from the tariffs.Particularly at stake is bulk electrical equipment, including transformers and turbines which are imported. Supply chains were already stressed as the industry looks to build new generation, improve and upgrade transmission, and meet rapidly increasing demand.Aluminum from Canada is of concern because it is vital in transmission expansion and upgrading.Some utilities are wondering if they will get the government funds they obtained through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.Rural electric cooperatives are concerned about whether they will get their approved low-interest loans and grants from the Agriculture Department under its rural electrification program."The tumult produced by the tariff war has serious consequences for the utilities as well as their customers," said King.There will be a banquet of subjects about which senior journalists will be questioning experts at the briefing. At times of uncertainty, every bit of knowledge is vital.On the experts panel:Karl Moor, President and CEO, Powerscape GlobalJason Rodriguez, CEO and Co-founder, Zpryme and FrolicMarkham Hislop, CEO, Energi Media, CanadaDavid Naylor, President and CEO, Rayburn Electric CooperativeJan Vrins, Partner, Clarum AdvisorsKevin Brancato, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy, TechnoMileOn the reporters panel:Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street JournalHerman Trabish, Utility DiveKen Silverstein, ForbesPeter Behr, Politico’s E&E NewsMatt Chester, Energy CentralAdam Clayton Powell III, PBS Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L1enHw9vTxqsWHa8_PDM6w#/registration

