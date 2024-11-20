Fasoo Highlights Data Security & Privacy Challenges in the AI Era at ISMG Cybersecurity Summit NY: Financial Services

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Executive Vice President, CTO & COO at Fasoo

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, enterprise content management, and AI platforms, showcased how its Data Security Platform helps organizations mitigate significant risks from insider threats and external parties during the 2024 ISMG Cybersecurity Summit NY for Financial Services.

The challenges of protecting sensitive data and meeting increasingly stringent privacy laws and regulations are daunting endeavors. The dramatic increase in the use of LLMs and Generative AI has complicated matters more. Data discovery and classification are not enough; organizations need an overall sense of data governance as they navigate this complex environment.

“Financial institutions are struggling to protect sensitive data as their businesses demand increasing uses of AI to drive corporate growth and the regulatory climate continues to become increasingly complex,” said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO at Fasoo. “Protecting intellectual property and meeting privacy demands requires a comprehensive data governance approach to find, protect, track and control access to all critical data assets regardless of location.”

Arden spoke about Data Security and Privacy Challenges in the AI Era at the event . He focused on data governance strategies and how financial institutions can establish a secure, modern governance framework to protect high-quality data throughout its lifecycle while reducing risks. The key to this strategy is establishing a data-centric or file-centric approach that ensures data is always protected regardless of location. This approach encrypts documents and applies dynamic granular controls that limit what users can do with the data when accessing it. Contrast this with a perimeter approach to protection which only controls data within a location. Once moved, the data is no longer controlled or perhaps under a different set of incompatible controls.

The Fasoo Data Security Platform is a key component of this strategy focusing on protecting files and documents, rather than their locations. Sensitive data finds its way to third parties, unmanaged BYODs, and unsanctioned cloud services where it is accessed, used, and stored outside corporate control. This includes uploading sensitive information into internal LLMs and commercial AI engines to drive growth. With Fasoo sensitive data is always protected, visibility is never lost, and policies are persistent across storage locations and devices. This includes applying granular rights, so users have what they need to do their job, but no more.

Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) identifies potential risks and vulnerabilities while implementing proper security controls, and maintaining visibility throughout the entire lifecycle of data. Financial organizations can discover what sensitive documents they have, classify them with tags, and encrypt them so they are always protected. Fasoo tracks usage of all protected documents making it easy to establish data lineage as organizations try to comply with internal and external privacy and security controls.

Fasoo overcomes the complexities of data governance by providing a purpose-built, highly automated, centrally managed, data-centric platform. This helps CISOs and data owners manage their risk while allowing them to use AI and emerging technologies to drive growth.

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo’s continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit www.fasoo.com.

