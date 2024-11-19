Bing Crosby House Museum Hosts 10th Annual “White Christmas” Open ...
November 15, 2024
Gonzaga University News Service
The first 50 people through the door at the 10th annual celebration will receive a mystery gift passed to the museum and the hosting Bing Crosby Advocates by the crooner’s family. Who knows what goodies Bing’s kin has in store for fans of the man whose versions of songs like “White Christmas,” “Silver Bells” and “Silent Night” continue to dot holiday playlists decades after he recorded them?
The house full of Bing memorabilia will be decked out in its finest holiday decorations while the Spokane native’s voice fills the air with Christmas carols. Hot cider and cookies will be available on the front porch as well at this free event open to the Spokane community.
The Bing Crosby House Museum is located at 508 E. Sharp Ave. In Spokane. The White Christmas Open House is free to the public, and runs from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Discover the history of Bing Crosby and "White Christmas"
