Collaborating for stable development, overcoming challenges: CE

MACAU, November 19 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today presented to the Legislative Assembly the work review of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government for the fiscal year 2024, noting that the MSAR had achieved progress on various fronts and maintained overall stability during the period.

Meanwhile, the Central Government had introduced a series of favourable measures for Macao, fully demonstrating its affectionate care for Macao, said Mr Ho.

The MSAR Government would convert its understanding of the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China into a driving force for Macao’s development, in order to press ahead with the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

During today’s session at the Legislative Assembly, Mr Ho also delivered a budget proposal for 2025.

The 2024 work review was themed “Collaborating to Overcome Challenges for Stable Development” and gave a summary of the MSAR Government’s effort in six major areas:

1. Fortification of the front line of national security and the safeguarding of the stability and harmony of Macao;

2. Implementation of the beneficial policies granted by the Central Government to advance appropriate economic diversification;

3. The significant improvement of quality of life, in order pragmatically to resolve livelihood-related problems;

4. The deepening of public administration reform and continuous enhancement of governmental efficiency;

5. The strengthening of infrastructure development to create a modern, beautiful and livable Macao; and

6. The achievement of progress in regional cooperation in order better to integrate into overall national development.

In his remarks at today’s Legislative Assembly meeting, the Chief Executive also summed up the major work undertaken by the fifth-term Government.

Over the past five years, under the strong leadership of the Central Government and with the strong support of various sectors of society and the general public, the current administration had consistently upheld the philosophy of “Unity and Effort, Change and Innovation”. The Government team had spared no effort, worked diligently, faced challenges without fear, and striven to achieve better development for Macao, said the Chief Executive.

The Chief Executive said that the current-term Government had to spend three of its five years in office dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The MSAR Government and the community had stood united in the most difficult times, and such effort had led Macao to overcome the most daunting challenges posed by the pandemic and by external circumstances. United efforts had been made in a vigorous manner, in order that various undertakings in the MSAR could reach new heights and the city stride towards a new stage of stable development.

Mr Ho sincerely thanked the Central Government; all sectors within Macao society, as well as the general public; civil servants; departments of the Central Government in Macao; the Guangdong Government; and the Governments of other mainland provinces, regions and municipalities.

In addition to its work review for the fiscal year 2024, the MSAR Government has published the Overview of the Major Work of the Fifth-term Government. Members of the public can get either the Chinese or Portuguese edition of this overview in hard-copy form – and the 2024 work review – from a number of locations. They are: the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau; the Government Information Bureau; the Public Administration Building at Rua do Campo; the Government Printing Bureau; the Municipal Affairs Bureau; the Macao Central Library; and the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau. The materials can also be downloaded, either from: the Chief Executive’s Office website; the Government Information Bureau website; the MSAR Government portal website; or the Policy Address dedicated website.

Separately, the Government Information Bureau today launched a webpage with a photo-album format presentation, on the “Major Tasks and Policy Highlights of the Fifth-term MSAR Government” (https://www.gcs.gov.mo/5th/). The webpage features about 270 photos – accompanied by text and figures – covering the major tasks undertaken by the Government over the past five years. The webpage can be accessed via either the Government Information Bureau website or a website dedicated to the 25th anniversary of MSAR’s establishment.

