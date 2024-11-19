California Air Compressor Company Joins FS-Compression's National Network

FS-Compression locations, now with California added

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Compression is proud to announce the rebranding of California Air Compressor Company, now officially integrated into FS-Compression’s growing network of trusted and dependable locations across the United States. This exciting addition strengthens FS-Compression’s presence in Southern California, specifically through its Los Angeles and San Diego offices.As part of this transition, the California locations will now operate under the FS-Compression name, further aligning with the company’s mission to provide exceptional compressed air solutions and services nationwide. This integration reflects FS-Compression’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative products and outstanding customer service tailored to the unique needs of businesses across industries.“We are excited to become part of the FS-Compression family officially,” said Simon Cardin, General Manager of the FS-Compression California locations. “This rebrand strengthens our ability to service customers in our California operations with the same consistent service, fast response times, and local inventory.”The rebranding brings several enhancements for customers in Southern California, including:- Expanded National Support: Access to FS-Compression’s robust network, including locations in Houston, Pittsburgh, and North Carolina, for broader expertise and solutions.- Trusted Expertise: Continued local service from the same dedicated team customers have relied on, now backed by FS-Compression’s industry leadership.- Rental Solutions: Emergency and long-term rental options to ensure uninterrupted operations during equipment downtime or project-specific needs.- Comprehensive Services: Sales, maintenance, genuine parts, and rentals for all air compressor makes and models, focusing on reliable, efficient solutions.FS-Compression is a factory-direct provider of FS-Curtis and FS-Elliott products and services, delivering innovative, dependable solutions across the United States. For sales, support, service, or rentals in Southern California please get in touch with:Simon CardinGeneral Manager424-352-5671To learn more about FS-Compression and its nationwide network, visit fs-compression.com or contact:Natalie FontanaMarketing Director+1 314-295-3119About FS-Compression:Owned by FS-Curtis, FS-Compression is a factory-direct provider of FS-Curtis and FS-Elliott compressed air solutions, offering trusted and dependable sales, service, and support across the United States. From Los Angeles to Pittsburgh and everywhere in between—including critical location in Houston, TX and through the Mid-Atlantic—FS-Compression is your go-to partner for compressed air systems.With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, FS-Compression delivers innovative products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses in various industries.We proudly serve businesses with a full range of products and services, including factory-direct sales, genuine parts, expert maintenance for all makes and models, and flexible air compressor rentals for both emergency and long-term needs.Driven by a commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence, FS-Compression delivers innovative and efficient solutions tailored to the unique demands of industries nationwide. Whether you need reliable equipment, rapid service response, or expert consultation, FS-Compression is your trusted partner in keeping your operations running smoothly and efficiently. Be sure to visit fs-compression.com for more information

