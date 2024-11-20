Collaborative Drug Discovery Receives SOC 2 Type II Compliance Attestation

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. CDD Vault research informatics system

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent audit affirms the company’s process excellence that safeguards customer data Collaborative Drug Discovery , Inc. ( CDD ), provider of the CDD Vault research informatics system, successfully completed its Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit and attestation. CDD Vault is a hosted platform that allows research teams to securely store, organize, and analyze scientific data. The attestation came after an extensive review that validated CDD’s robust controls, effective risk management, and adherence to industry best practices.The SOC 2 Type II auditing procedure examines a company’s data and information security standards through multiple criteria. Notably, CDD has undergone a thorough audit that evaluated its practices related to security, confidentiality, process integrity, and availability. Obtaining the SOC 2 Type II attestation is a significant achievement that reinforces clients’ trust in the company.“CDD Vault has been hosting proprietary data for scientists and organizations around the world for over 20 years.” said Krishna Dole, Chief Security Officer at CDD. “Receiving the SOC 2 Type II attestation is part of our long-term commitment to safeguarding our customers’ data.”CDD’s SOC2 Type II report and a detailed Security Practice Whitepaper for CDD Vault is available by request.About Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD)CDD’s ( www.collaborativedrug.com ) flagship product, CDD Vault, is a premier hosted database solution for the secure management and sharing of biological and chemical research data. CDD Vaultprovides tools for managing chemical and biological registrations, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and organizing experiments. The platform’s available modules include Registration, Activity & Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation.

