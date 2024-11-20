Collaborative Drug Discovery Receives SOC 2 Type II Compliance Attestation

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

CDD Vault research informatics system

Collaborative Drug Discovery has received their SOC 2 Type II Attestation

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent audit affirms the company’s process excellence that safeguards customer data

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. (CDD), provider of the CDD Vault research informatics system, successfully completed its Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit and attestation. CDD Vault is a hosted platform that allows research teams to securely store, organize, and analyze scientific data. The attestation came after an extensive review that validated CDD’s robust controls, effective risk management, and adherence to industry best practices.

The SOC 2 Type II auditing procedure examines a company’s data and information security standards through multiple criteria. Notably, CDD has undergone a thorough audit that evaluated its practices related to security, confidentiality, process integrity, and availability. Obtaining the SOC 2 Type II attestation is a significant achievement that reinforces clients’ trust in the company.

“CDD Vault has been hosting proprietary data for scientists and organizations around the world for over 20 years.” said Krishna Dole, Chief Security Officer at CDD. “Receiving the SOC 2 Type II attestation is part of our long-term commitment to safeguarding our customers’ data.”

CDD’s SOC2 Type II report and a detailed Security Practice Whitepaper for CDD Vault is available by request.


About Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD)
CDD’s (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, CDD Vault®, is a premier hosted database solution for the secure management and sharing of biological and chemical research data. CDD Vault® provides tools for managing chemical and biological registrations, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and organizing experiments. The platform’s available modules include Registration, Activity & Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation.

Abraham Wang
Collaborative Drug Discovery
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Collaborative Drug Discovery Receives SOC 2 Type II Compliance Attestation

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Abraham Wang
Collaborative Drug Discovery
Company/Organization
Collaborative Drug Discovery
1633 Old Bayshore Hwy, Suite 342
Burlingame, California, 94010
United States
+1 650 242 5259
Visit Newsroom
About

Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) provides an intuitive software suite extensively used by creative biologists and chemists working in academic, biotechnology and pharmaceutical settings. Their flagship product, CDD Vault, enables researchers to intuitively organize and analyze both biological and chemical data, and to collaborate with partners through a straightforward web interface.

Homepage

More From This Author
Collaborative Drug Discovery Receives SOC 2 Type II Compliance Attestation
inCerebro Adopts CDD Vault to Enhance its Capabilities in Managing Complex Research Programs
Collaborative Drug Discovery Introduces CDD AI Support ChatBot
View All Stories From This Author