NEBRASKA, November 19 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints DHHS Director of Medicaid and Long-Term Care

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has announced his appointment of Drew Gonshorowski as director of Medicaid and Long-Term Care (MLTC) for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Gonshorowski will assume his duties on December 9, at a salary of $185,000 a year.

For the past 12 years, Gonshorowski has served as a policy analyst, most recently as senior research fellow for Paragon Health Institute and before that, with The Heritage Foundation. His current work deals largely with Medicaid and health insurance markets. He also has experience evaluating the effects of reforms on health policy, social security, and retirement issues.

Gonshorowski studied economics at Hillsdale College in Michigan and at Suffolk University in Massachusetts, where he earned his master’s degree. He will take over for Matt Ahern, who has served as interim director since last December.

“I appreciate Matt’s public service during his time at DHHS. Before accepting the role as interim, he was the deputy director for that division. I thank him for his oversight of MLTC over this past year,” said Gov. Pillen.