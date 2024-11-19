The Love Architect® Kailen Rosenberg Conducts a Nationwide Search for a Soulmate for an Influential Bachelorette

The Love Architect® Kailen Rosenberg The Love Architect® Kailen Rosenberg The Love Architect® Kailen Rosenberg

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s never too late in life to find love. In fact, baby boomers are the second largest population of singles seeking their final partner in life. Renowned Love Architectto some of the world’s most influential singles, author and visionary Kailen Rosenberg is on a nationwide mission to find a soulmate for one of the world’s most powerful women – an extraordinary yet playful influential bachelorette in her golden years seeking her perfect partner. From the likes of Oprah to well-known celebrities and respected politicians, Rosenberg is known as “The Love Architect to the Stars.” She seeks to bring love into this world, starting with one of the world’s most influential women in hopes of bringing our world positivity during such a disconnected time. Rosenberg will be interviewing men from across the country and encourages people throughout the United States to submit potential matches. She will make a donation in the name of the individual who helps her find “the one” to a charity of their choice.Known for her highly successful approach to love, Rosenberg embarks on this search from coast to coast with her trademark 11-step Love Design process. With an 80% success rate and over 500 marriages to her credit, Rosenberg empowers individuals to build loving, authentic relationships that not only bring joy, healing and fulfillment to their own lives but encourage others to implement love in their own lives. Rosenberg’s innovative Love Design method emphasizes the crucial process of designing and cultivating one’s personal foundation for love – ensuring the mind, body, soul and spirit are aligned before stepping into any romantic relationship. This method has proven to unite true soulmates, regardless of their age.The bachelorette is among the most powerful and desirable women and is taking the power into her own hands looking for her ultimate match between the ages of 60 and 72. She is gorgeous, incredibly youthful, intelligent and vibrant. She’s petite, in phenomenal shape and lively. The bachelorette has a penchant for contemporary art, fashion, and traveling to new and exotic destinations. Her youthful energy and joie de vivre make her a timeless beauty. A devoted mother and grandmother, she has a passion for adventure, a lively sense of humor and an indomitable spirit that captivates everyone she meets.Seeking a match who can effortlessly blend sophistication with spontaneity, she is looking for someone who can match her fiery attitude and spit-fire entertaining sense of humor. Her ideal gentleman will not only appreciate her playful, flirtatious charm but will complement her drive, ambition and intellectual depth.Rosenberg describes the bachelorette’s ideal match as handsome, highly intelligent, witty, fun and spontaneous, someone ready for love in his own golden years. Her perfect mate will know how to enjoy a similar opulent lifestyle, but he will have his own passions, profession and aspirations.“I am committed to building a better world, one love story at a time and redefining the landscape of modern love. Building a successful love life starts long before dating, it’s rooted in personal growth, healing and self-awareness to create authentic and lasting connections,” said Rosenberg. “Love doesn’t expire. Guiding this bachelorette to discover her extraordinary match later in life is not just matching two souls but two families, which often includes lots of grandchildren. Mature adults court and seek genuine love that can teach us all about old-school true love and luxury.”“The wealthy, especially intelligent, powerful, discerning women, take the power into their own hands and hire their own ‘Love Architect’ to help them find the love of their life,” she continued.Rosenberg is not only a gifted intuitive but also an authority in love and relationships, with specialized training in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), spiritual psychology, love, addiction and relationships. With nearly three decades of proven success, her transformative work has touched the lives of thousands of singles globally, empowering them to find love, mend personal connections, overcome addictions and rejuvenate marriages.Rosenberg’s expertise has established her as a luminary in the industry, earning her global recognition as a leading authority on love and relationships. She is certified as a master life, love and relationships coach with specialized training in addictions with nearly three decades of proven success in healing, coaching, dating and elite matchmaking. Rosenberg worked as Oprah’s “Love Ambassador” on the award-winning reality series “Lovetown, USA” on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and BBC Worldwide. She is dedicated to empowering individuals to find love at any age, including those in their golden years, proving that true connection knows no age limits. Her transformative work has guided the love lives of celebrities and high-profile individuals, helping them navigate the unique challenges of public life.Rosenberg is the only professional in her field endorsed by some of the world’s foremost experts in dating, psychology and spirituality, by Drs. Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Arielle Ford, Dr. Keith Ablow, Dr. Robin Ludwig, Marianne Williamson and many others. This recognition is a testament to her unique approach to love and family dynamics, which integrates deep psychological healing and personal transformation, placing her at the top of the relationship coaching field. Top experts seek her guidance in family dynamics and healing, recognizing the weight and importance of her work.Rosenberg's expertise spans beyond everyday singles, as she guides the love lives of the world’s most educated and elite. Her understanding of the unique challenges high-profile individuals face in the public eye makes her a sought-after consultant in the world of love and relationships.Interested bachelors and their families can fill out an application at https://www.thelovearchitects.com/soulmatesearch/ For more information, please visit www.thelovearchitects.com www.mylovedesign.com or www.kai-len.com About Kailen Rosenberg:Kailen Rosenberg is a renowned Love Architect, author and visionary who is on a mission to empower individuals to build loving, authentic relationships with themselves and others. Rosenberg continues to redefine the landscape of modern love with her unique 11-step approach to love and family dynamics, which integrates deep psychological healing and personal transformation. With specialized training in DBT therapy, spiritual psychology, love, addiction and relationships, Rosenberg focuses on holistic love life management, guiding clients to prepare for love in every aspect – spiritually, emotionally, mentally, and physically. Rosenberg’s expertise extends beyond helping everyday singles. Not only does she have an 80% success rate, with over 500 marriages to her credit, but she manages the love lives of the world's most educated and elite, providing guidance and support in navigating the complexities of love in the public eye. For more information, please visit www.thelovearchitects.com www.mylovedesign.com or www.kai-len.com

