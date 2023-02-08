The Yacht Group to Debut Maximo™/Supremo™, World’s First Wi-Fi Managed & Radio Frequency Controlled Systems for Boats

Yacht Controller Maximo™ system TYacht Controller Maximo™ system Yacht Controller Maximo™ system

The Company Celebrates its 20th Anniversary as a Leading Provider of Innovative Technology for the Marine Industry at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show®

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, USA, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Yacht Group , continuously innovating and producing technology for the control, maneuverability and back lighting systems for the marine industry, will debut its premier Yacht Controller Maximo ™ and Yacht Controller Supremo™ (for superyachts) systems at the 2023 Discover Boating™ Miami International Boat Show, Feb. 15–19, 2023. The Yacht Group, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a trusted name in the marine industry with products that provide greater ease, safety and improve the boating experience.The Yacht Group’s Yacht Controller Maximo and Supremo systems are the world’s first wireless Wi-Fi managed and radio frequency controlled systems for boats. The systems can be completely managed remotely from anywhere in the world via Wi-Fi on any smart device. This includes remote scanning for spectrum analyzation, band width antenna tuning and optimization for clean transmission, setting of multiple parameters for incremental and proportional speed of engines and thrusters including five pre-set and easy to select and /or change profiles for engine speed settings, equipment software updates and more.All other wireless controllers are dependent on an onboard technician to evaluate and attempt to improve reception interference, make control adjustments via mechanical settings, or fix other problems through physical repair of equipment.Owners and operators on board or off can connect directly via Yacht Controller Wi-Fi to smart devices or multi-function devices (MFDs) such as Garmin, to make on-the-fly adjustments without mechanically disassembling any part of the hardware.The premier Maximo and Supremo systems allow for additional multi-function and remotely managed equipment such as gangways, watersports platforms, cable master control, crane operation and more. Other unique features include:• 64-bit quad processor for high performance with 100-channel scrolling for extreme security• Two-way communication between receiver and remote and 650-feet reliable communication• IP 68 waterproof transmitter and receiver with ISO 8846 rating• Approved and recognized by OEM electronic manufacturers and boatbuildersThe Maximo system is a nominee for the 2023 Miami Innovation Awards, presented at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, and one of the industry's most prestigious honors recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market.The Yacht Group won the overall Miami Innovation Award for the most innovative product for its original Yacht Controller at the Miami Boat Show in 2003.The Yacht Group has led the industry with a full suite of technology products including:• Its award-winning Yacht Controller system, the gold standard in precision wireless yacht control• Yacht Thruster externally mounted thrusters• ezdrive thrusterTM, designed specifically for active wake surfing, wakeboard, watersports and other small boat enthusiasts• Yacht GraphX custom backlit names or symbols• Yacht Command, a remote-controlled system for boats with mechanical and hydraulic controls providing safety and control of yachts during the docking, maneuvering and tying up process• Yacht Cam extreme low light cameras and ultra-high definition thermal imaging• Yacht Beam commercial grade million plus candle power searchlights• CFx Extreme Beam luminous marine engineered searchlights• Yacht Boost, providing stabilized power, voltage conversion and isolation protection for boats, their equipment, and people“The Yacht Group leads the industry with cutting-edge technology that is state-of-the-art, total solutions for yachts, seen across all of its products,” said Gerald Berton, president of The Yacht Group. “Maximo and Supremo harness never-before-seen technology to provide the ultimate yacht controller experience with operational ease.”“We are excited to participate in the Miami International Boat Show again and connect with partners and customers and are confident that Maximo and Supremo will set a new bar for remote yacht control,” said Anthony Valiente, chief operating officer of The Yacht Group. “We’re also thrilled to showcase our additional product offerings including custom lettering, high powered searchlights, thermal and low light cameras and additional items. There are a full suite of products available at all price points.”Maximo and Supremo systems will be on board various new yachts on display at the show. The Yacht Group display will be located at Booth HP400 at the Miami International Boat Show, where Maximo and Supremo, as well as The Yacht Group’s additional product offerings, will be showcased.About The Yacht Group: The Yacht Group is a trusted name in the marine industry for 20 years with products that bring greater ease and safety and improve the boating experience. Precise control with its Yacht Controller System has been utilized by more than 26,000 boat owners over the last 20 years since its debut at the Miami International Boat Show in 2003. The company is supported by international research and development, engineering and manufacturing teams and a worldwide network of sales and service dealers. The Yacht Group’s main office is located at 4545 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33146. Its showroom office is located at 1300 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. For more information, visit www.theyachtgroup.com or call 1-888-898-8608, or 305-667-5811.Editor's Note: Check in with The Yacht Group at the Miami International Boat Show to learn which new boats on display have Yacht Controller on board.

