Award-Winning Aeroponic Cultivator Aeriz Launches Full Spectrum Truffles

Made with their renowned Full Spectrum Hash Oil, the truffles launch in three decadent flavors.

What has been a long time coming is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase our newest menu item” — Ryan Thomas, Marketing Director at Aeriz

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally recognized aeroponic cannabis cultivator, Aeriz , today announced the addition of truffles to their menu. Created with the brand’s signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil, the truffles are an elevated treat that is equal parts delicious and enchanting.The truffles are launched in three flavors, which may be familiar to those who consider themselves chocolate lovers. The flavors include Dark Chocolate Mint, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt. A synopsis of each flavor can be found below:Dark Chocolate Mint: A rich dark chocolate shell hides a pillow-soft milk chocolate ganache filling that’s gracefully balanced with a sublime shimmer of mint.Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter: Smooth milk chocolate coats the creamy natural peanut butter inside this rewarding indulgence that elevates a classically comforting combination of flavors.Dark Chocolate Sea Salt: The refined palate will delight in the depth of this silky dark chocolate ganache flecked with sea salt and coated in yet more sumptuous dark chocolate.“What has been a long time coming is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase our newest menu item,” said Ryan Thomas, marketing director at Aeriz. “The Aeriz team has worked hard to make these come to life in a way that’s true to our commitment to quality and excellence.”The truffles join other menu items that include Aeriz’s signature FSHO, such as their FSHO drops, FSHO infused pre-rolls, and the FSHO dablicators. Aeriz FSHO aims to mimic the flower profile as closely as possible, but preserving every nuance of the strain. This experience is now offered to consumers in a sweet, flavorful manner.For more information about Aeriz, visit www.aeriz.###About Aeriz:Founded in 2015, Aeriz, is a multi-state cannabis operator based in Chicago, Illinois. As the largest cannabis cultivator in Illinois and the largest aeroponic cultivator in the world, the company utilizes reusable clay beads instead of soil and recycles nutrients and water through a closed-loop system. Beyond its flagship brand Aeriz, the company has a large brand portfolio, including UpNorth, Fig Farms, Daze Off, and 93 Boyz, with retail partners in Illinois, Arizona and California.Known for its sustainable aeroponic cultivation process, Aeriz is committed to providing quality cannabis for patients and adult-use consumers. To learn more, visit aeriz.com.

