- Utah State Liquor Stores launch round-up program to support homelessness services

Salt Lake City, UT — Nov. 19, 2024 — Starting this week, Utah State Liquor Stores are offering customers the option to round up purchases to the nearest dollar to help alleviate homelessness statewide. Created in 2024 by the Utah State Legislature under House Bill 548, this initiative directs all contributions to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account, supporting programs to prevent and reduce homelessness across Utah.

Funding Utah’s Homeless Services

Funds raised through the round-up program will be directed to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account, managed by the Utah Office of Homeless Services. The funds are distributed to homeless nonprofit services providers statewide to provide vital support to Utahns experiencing homelessness. Services may include temporary shelters, meal service, case management and housing.

Senator Jerry W. Stevenson, the bill’s sponsor, stated, "This program offers Utahns a simple way to make a meaningful impact. By rounding up, we can provide essential resources to those who need them most and make significant strides toward addressing homelessness in our state."

How the Program Works

At checkout, customers will be asked if they would like to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. If they agree, the additional funds will be transferred directly to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account. For example, if a customer’s purchase totals $38.14, they will have the option to round up to $39.00, contributing $0.86 towards homelessness services.

“These small donations add up to make a big difference for our friends experiencing homelessness,” said Atkinson.

Informational signs at each point of sale will provide a QR code, linking customers to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account website where they can learn more about the program and its impact. This initiative between Utah’s Office of Homeless Services and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services offers Utahns a meaningful way to support those experiencing homelessness in their communities. For more information, visit the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account website at jobs.utah.gov/htf/.

About Utah Office of Homeless Services:

The Utah Office of Homeless Services’ mission is to address homelessness through partnerships and collaborative initiatives with state and local leaders, philanthropic partners, service providers, and individuals with lived experience. Our vision for the homeless response system in Utah is to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring. We aim to ensure that all people experiencing homelessness can thrive to their fullest potential, and that our communities are stable and safe for everyone.

About Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services:

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services oversees the sale and distribution of alcoholic products in the state of Utah. The department proudly serves all Utahns, whether or not they choose to drink alcohol. We recognize our important role in the community in which we financially support crucial government services, support local businesses and tourism, and prioritize alcohol prevention education for the health and safety of all Utahns. We honor our statutory and legal obligations and value our duty as public servants, working for all Utahns.

###