NUJ York & North Yorkshire branch launches

A new branch of the National Union of Journalists has sprung into life, allowing members in York and North Yorkshire to come together to participate in union activity.

The branch will hold regular online meetings so journalists in every part of the county can participate. It is also planning a series of socials to bring everyone together in person.

Members in North Yorkshire had been kept connected to the union via the neighbouring Leeds & West Yorkshire branch after the old York and Scarborough branches fell dormant.

Following a launch meeting held at the Minster Inn in York in October, they now have their own dedicated branch again.

Richard Edwards and Gemma Dillon, branch co-chairs, said:

“There was real energy and a cracking mix of members at that historic first meeting – held, fittingly, in the same venue used by the old York branch. “This is an exciting time - we’re growing trade unionism – please spread the word, recruit and build this new branch into an NUJ powerhouse."

Those present for the launch meeting included journalists working for local broadcasters, national and local press and in PR, as well as journalism students.

They were joined by regional national executive member Georgina Morris, who said:

“It’s been fantastic to see such an enthusiastic response to the idea of reviving the branch and to have had such a range of journalists – including from the PR and comms sector - join us for the first meeting. “With the recent hard-won recognition at PA Media in the region as well as the challenges in many local newsrooms, we know there’s both a need and demand for the NUJ to have an active voice here again.”

Chris Morley, NUJ North and Midlands organiser added:

"Yorkshire is a huge county so it is brilliant that there is a branch again that members in the north part can realistically attend and participate in the union’s democracy. “I look forward to seeing this branch develop and grow in coming years for the benefit of members. All credit to those who helped get things off the ground.”

Any members living or working in North Yorkshire who wish to transfer into the branch can contact [email protected] or update their preferences using the My NUJ section of the website.

The York & North Yorkshire branch will next meet online on Thursday 21 November at 6.30pm. The link has been circulated by email to branch members.

Email [email protected] to find out more or contact the committee.

Members at the York & North Yorkshire branch launch Members at the York & North Yorkshire branch launch

Return to listing