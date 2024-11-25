Yuri Williams the founder of the nonprofit AFutureSuperHero And Friends is bringing “Hope For The Holidays “ in all 50 States

Yuri Williams is changing the life of children across the country, one door knock at a time…” — Michael Strahan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yuri Williams founder of the nonprofit AFutureSuperHero And Friends-Yuri Williams is once again headed on the road for his 6th annual "Hope For The Holidays" Tour #6. Beginning on December 2, 2024, Yuri will embark on a heartwarming journey to spread hope and joy throughout all 50 states.

With his unwavering commitment to brightening the holiday season, Yuri will don the familiar green Santa’s Helper suit that will captivate hearts as the beloved "DeadPool."

In each state he visits, he will be making a difference by:

🎄- Visiting Children in Need: Special moments will be shared with children facing Disabilities, Life Threatening illnesses, or Special needs, offering support, Christmas gifts, and smiles to brighten their day. By visiting them at home or in the hospital.

Join us in this extraordinary journey as Yuri crisscrosses the nation, creating ripples of positivity and generosity. For further information and tour updates, stay connected with us on social media handles below and/or visit our website at www.AFutureSuperHero.org

Press Contact:

Yuri Williams

AFutureSuperHero And Friends

Phone: 310-877-5340

E- mail: AFutureSuperHero@gmail.com

Facebook: @afuturesuperheroandfriends

Instagram: @afuturesuperhero

X: @afuturesuprhero

Website: www.afuturesuperhero.org

ABOUT AFUTURSUPERHERO AND FRIENDS

AFutureSuperHero and friends is a renowned organization founded by Yuri Williams, dedicated to bringing joy and support to individuals facing various challenges. Through surprise home visits, special events, and acts of kindness, they strive to make a positive impact in the lives of those in need. With the support of their superhero friends, AFutureSuperHero continues to inspire and uplift communities around the world.

