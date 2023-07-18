2 Heroes are helping Teachers clear their AMAZONWISHLIST for July & August

If you know of a teacher needing help with their AMAZONWISHLIST follow @afuturesuperhero & @patrickthegiver for help

Yuri Williams and Patrick The Giver have joined Forces to Support Teachers Worldwide in #ClearTheList Campaign.

UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of AFutureSuperHero and Friends-Yuri Williams, and philanthropist Patrick The Giver are combining their efforts throughout July and August to launch a global initiative aimed at helping teachers in need. In an inspiring partnership, both men will select one teacher daily on Twitter app, simply for following their respective Twitter giving accounts - @afuturesuprhero and @patrickthegiver.

The #ClearTheLists campaign aims to alleviate the burden on educators who often spend their own money on classroom supplies. By joining forces, Yuri Williams and Patrick The Giver seek to empower and uplift teachers by directly fulfilling their wishlists and providing them with essential resources.

Each day, a lucky teacher will be chosen from the growing pool of followers on Twitter. Through this initiative, the two philanthropists aim to highlight the importance of supporting teachers and recognize their invaluable contributions to education.

Yuri Williams, the visionary and the man behind the mask of AFutureSuperHero and Friends, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future, and it's crucial that we support them. By teaming up with Patrick The Giver, we hope to make a significant impact in the lives of teachers worldwide and create a ripple effect of generosity." Yuri is known for serving Veterans, Houseless, Animals, Elderly, Children with Disabilities, Special Needs & those battling life threatening illnesses across all 50 states.

Patrick The Giver, is known for his philanthropic endeavors, shared his passion for this joint campaign, stating, "Teachers are true heroes, and it's an honor to stand alongside Yuri Williams in this endeavor. By participating in #ClearTheList, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of teachers, their students, and communities as a whole."

To participate in the #ClearTheList campaign, teachers are encouraged to follow @afuturesuprhero and @patrickthegiver on Twitter. Daily winners will have a few items fulfilled and receive much-needed resources for their classrooms.

Media outlets, educators, and supporters worldwide are invited to join this inspiring movement and spread the word about #ClearTheList. Together, we can create a positive impact and support teachers in their essential work.

ABOUT AFUTURSUPERHERO AND FRIENDS

AFutureSuperHero and Friends Nonprofit is a dedicated organization that aims to empower youth through creative initiatives. By fostering a love for art and promoting inclusivity, the nonprofit seeks to inspire and uplift children, including those with disabilities, special needs, and those facing life-threatening illnesses. Through the Art Healing Project and other programs, AFutureSuperHero and Friends Nonprofit encourages self-expression, resilience, and a brighter future for all.

