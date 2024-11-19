EG4 Electronics and Luxpowertek Announcement on Product Integrity and Consumer Rights

The EG4 Electronics logo, representing our commitment to innovative, reliable solar energy solutions.

Response to Concerns Regarding Unauthorized Inverter Shutdowns

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent reports within the off-grid community have highlighted concerns about the unauthorized disabling of inverters, which have caused homeowners’ inverters to stop working. References to exclusivity agreements in system messages have further contributed to customer confusion.As collaborative developers of inverters and partners in the U.S. market, EG4 Electronics and Luxpowertek reaffirm our commitment to supporting customers, being transparent, and providing reliable products.Our Position on Consumer ExpectationsHomeowners who invest in inverters deserve the assurance of a fully functional product, free from unauthorized interference or control.James Showalter, CEO of EG4 Electronics and James Wang, CEO of Luxpowertek believe:• Inverters purchased by customers are their property and should operate as intended without any interference.• Customers should continue to benefit from free software updates and improvements to enhance product performance.Commitment to Responsible PracticesWe assure customers that neither EG4 Electronics nor Luxpowertek has implemented or will implement unauthorized software or codes to disable hardware sold through our channels. Transparency, product integrity, and customer trust are core to our mission.Looking AheadAs we expand our presence in the U.S. market, EG4 Electronics and Luxpowertek remain focused on delivering reliable, accessible technology backed by responsive support. We are committed to providing solutions that align with customer needs and expectations, while maintaining open communication and trust.We appreciate the continued confidence of our customers and partners as we work together to advance renewable energy solutions.James Showalter, CEO, EG4 ElectronicsJames Wang, CEO, Luxpowertek

