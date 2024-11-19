Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,194 in the last 365 days.

EG4 Electronics and Luxpowertek Announcement on Product Integrity and Consumer Rights

The EG4 logo, symbolizing our focus on reliable solar energy solutions.

The EG4 Electronics logo, representing our commitment to innovative, reliable solar energy solutions.

Response to Concerns Regarding Unauthorized Inverter Shutdowns

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent reports within the off-grid community have highlighted concerns about the unauthorized disabling of inverters, which have caused homeowners’ inverters to stop working. References to exclusivity agreements in system messages have further contributed to customer confusion.

As collaborative developers of inverters and partners in the U.S. market, EG4 Electronics and Luxpowertek reaffirm our commitment to supporting customers, being transparent, and providing reliable products.

Our Position on Consumer Expectations
Homeowners who invest in inverters deserve the assurance of a fully functional product, free from unauthorized interference or control.

James Showalter, CEO of EG4 Electronics and James Wang, CEO of Luxpowertek believe:
• Inverters purchased by customers are their property and should operate as intended without any interference.
• Customers should continue to benefit from free software updates and improvements to enhance product performance.

Commitment to Responsible Practices
We assure customers that neither EG4 Electronics nor Luxpowertek has implemented or will implement unauthorized software or codes to disable hardware sold through our channels. Transparency, product integrity, and customer trust are core to our mission.

Looking Ahead
As we expand our presence in the U.S. market, EG4 Electronics and Luxpowertek remain focused on delivering reliable, accessible technology backed by responsive support. We are committed to providing solutions that align with customer needs and expectations, while maintaining open communication and trust.

We appreciate the continued confidence of our customers and partners as we work together to advance renewable energy solutions.

James Showalter, CEO, EG4 Electronics
James Wang, CEO, Luxpowertek

Brad Young
EG4 Electronics
brad.young@eg4electronics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EG4 Electronics and Luxpowertek Announcement on Product Integrity and Consumer Rights

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more