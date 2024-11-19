VA to Dedicate Fisher House for John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center will hold a ceremony to dedicate a Fisher House in Detroit, MI. Fisher House is a home away from home for the families and caregivers of hospitalized Veterans receiving treatment at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center.Who: Officials from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, Congressional, State and City of Detroit partners, Fisher House Foundation including:What: Fisher House Dedication & Ribbon Cutting CeremonySpeakers will include:• Chris W. Cauley, FACHE, Executive Director of John D. Dingell VA Medical Center• COL Andy Hove, US Army Ret., Vice President, Fisher House Michigan• Hussein Berry, Vice President – Airport Operations, DTW, Delta Air Lines• The Honorable Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit• The Honorable Rashida Tlaib, Representative MI-12• The Honorable Debbie Dingell, Representative MI-6• CSM(R) Mike Wilson, MIARNG and Mrs. Phyllis Young, Fisher House Guests• David Coker, President, Fisher House FoundationWhen: November 26, 2024, at 10 amWhere: 7600 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202. The event and visitor parking will be shared for invited guests and interested media.RSVP: Media interested in attending ceremony must RSVP to the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center Communications and Community Affairs Office at vhadetpublicaffairs@va.gov or by calling (313) 244-7707.For more information about the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center and services available to Veterans may visit the following website www.va.gov/detroit-health-care and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VADetroit.About John D. Dingell Medical CenterSince 1939, the John D. Dingell has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. In 1996, the medical center moved from Allen Park, Michigan to the current location on John R. in Detroit. One of the newer VA facilities in the country, we consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans. Services are available to more than 330,000 Veterans living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. This population represents approximately forty-four percent of the Veteran population in the lower peninsula of Michigan. For more information, visit www.va.gov/detroit-health-care

