Meet our 2024 Janey Award Winners

When I reflect on my journey and my work to support men, I sometimes see myself as an imposter with lived experience and a big mouth, speaking out on the big issues affecting many men who suffer in silence. Being recognised as a campaigner in this space is truly mind-blowing. I'm incredibly grateful for the work Rethink does and their recognition fuels my passion and eases my imposter syndrome. I'm fortunate to have inspired many remarkable individuals to join forces and create Tough To Talk, shaping our mission to reduce male suicide.