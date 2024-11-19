GlamasdeCasa Joins the Argentine Civic Committee at the 9th Annual Gala, Supporting Children’s Charities

NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlamasdeCasa, a community-focused organization dedicated to preserving cultural traditions, family values, and the joy of dance, will proudly participate in the 9th Annual Gala organized by the Argentine Civic Committee (501c3), to be held at the Crescent Beach Club in Glencove, Long Island. Founded by Silvana Ancona, GlamasdeCasa will join a vibrant evening of entertainment and charity to support children’s initiatives in both Argentina and the United States.The Argentine Civic Committee, led by President Lia Di Angelo, hosts this gala as a central fundraising event, and toy drive, with proceeds supporting various causes, including children’s education, the construction of facilities for paraplegic children, and the provision of essential water infrastructure. The event promises a blend of community spirit, generosity, and cultural exchange with attendees from across the globe, set against the backdrop of a beautiful beachfront setting.Bringing Communities Together for a CauseFunds raised at this gala will benefit the year-round charitable efforts of the Argentine Civic Committee. From providing toys to children in underserved communities to supporting critical health initiatives, the gala’s impact extends far beyond the evening itself. “We are here to help each other make life a bit easier,” said Silvana Ancona. “No child should go hungry in a world brimming with abundance. Together, we can look out for one another and ensure that every child feels cared for.”Achievements in Cultural RepresentationGlamasdeCasa has actively contributed to promoting Argentine culture and community values. The organization proudly represented Argentina at the Latin Heritage Parade with the Argentine Civic Committee and showcased the Argentine tango in Washington, D.C., alongside the NYC Tango School, teaching tango to children as a way to promote dances through culture in public and private schools. Through these endeavors, GlamasdeCasa encourages families to embrace and celebrate their cultural heritage.Join Us for an Evening of Celebration and Giving BackThe gala will feature performances, live entertainment, and the warmth of a community united by a shared purpose. This event is not only a celebration of culture and tradition but also a meaningful opportunity to create lasting change for children in need. Prestigious artists will join the lineup - like Fernando Pizuen (The Latin Sinatra), Mariela Marco, Nicole Compagnone soloist, soprano singer, Grupo Renacer Dance Company, and many more.For further information, please contact Silvana Ancona at (718) 689-0569 or Lia Di Angelo at (917) 612-6607. To join GlamasdeCasa and the Argentine Civic Committee for this memorable night, visit www.glamadecasa.com

