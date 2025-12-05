Jordan Stockdale Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jordan Stockdale, founder of Dandale Fence, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how building strong environments, leading by example, and motivating people through clarity and structure shape his leadership.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose.Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship.Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Stockdale explores how hands-on leadership strengthens teams, and breaks down how mastering systems, understanding every part of the business, and leading with integrity drive consistent results.“True leadership starts when you’re willing to get your hands dirty and build something that lasts,” said Stockdale.Jordan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/jordan-stockdale

