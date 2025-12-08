Trevor and Samantha Pellerin Join Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trevor and Samantha Pellerin, veteran entrepreneurs and founders of Psychotic Iron Athletic Club, are set to appear on Operation CEO, where they share how purpose-driven training turns struggle into strength.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose.Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In their episode, the Pellerins explore mindset and resilience, and break down how consistency and accountability can turn a gym into a true community.“When two people share one vision, their strength becomes unstoppable,” said Pellerin.Trevor and Samantha’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/trevor-and-samantha-pellerin

