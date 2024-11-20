BECOME ONE OF THE 10,000 FACES OF CHANGE: SUPPORT ELECTRON AT SLUSH 2024 TO MAKE FLYING THE GREENEST MODE OF TRANSPORT

Aircraft render of Electron 5 flying above Paris with zero emissions Close-up of Electron 5 with initial Gamechangers featured on aircraft skin ELECTRON aerospace logo

BECOME A FACE OF CHANGE: Support ELECTRON at Slush 2024, leading aviation's green revolution with the zero-emission Electron 5 aircraft!

We can’t do this alone. This campaign isn’t just about funding an aircraft—it’s about building a movement for clean, accessible aviation,” — Marc-Henry de Jong, Co-Founder

HELSINKI, FINLAND, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Helsinki, Finland | 20 November 2024] – ELECTRON , a pioneer in sustainable aviation, has launched its “ 10,000 Faces of Change ” campaign, inviting founders, funders, and changemakers to redefine air travel by supporting the Electron 5—their battery-electric, zero-emission aircraft, set to hit the market by 2028.The campaign pays homage to The Million Pixel Homepage , a groundbreaking initiative launched nearly 20 years ago by Alex Tew, who sold one million pixels to fund his university education. Much like Tew's vision of mobilising a global community through creativity and innovation, ELECTRON aims to engage 10,000 supporters to champion the future of sustainable aviation.Launching at Slush 2024, the premier event for founders and funders, the campaign aligns perfectly with the entrepreneurial spirit of the event. Marc-Henry de Jong, CCO and Co-Founder of ELECTRON, said: "Slush is where innovation meets action. There’s no better place to launch a campaign designed for those who want to make a difference and leave a legacy."Aviation’s Big Challenge, Tackled RealisticallyAviation currently produces 3.5% of global CO₂ emissions, a figure projected to rise to 30% by 2050, according to Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Among transport sectors, aviation is the hardest to decarbonize due to its reliance on fossil fuels.The Electron 5 provides a practical solution. This fixed-wing aircraft leverages today’s battery technology to deliver a 500km range and emissions under 20g CO₂ per passenger kilometre, making it greener than an electric vehicle. Unlike speculative concepts such as eVTOLs, the Electron 5 operates within existing certification frameworks, facilitating market readiness by 2028.With the potential to decarbonize 50% of private flights in Europe, the Electron 5 will tackle the most polluting mode of transport, private flying, which emits up to 1,300g CO₂ per passenger kilometre. "We’re not promising flying cars or waiting decades for new technology. The Electron 5 is a realistic, scalable, zero-emission aircraft, that works with today’s batteries," said Marc-Henry.Making Private Flying Greener and AffordableBattery-electric technology significantly reduces fuel and maintenance costs, making private flying more accessible. Today, a return flight from Munich to Zurich costs around €5,200 on a traditional propeller plane. ELECTRON plans to offer this for a fraction of the cost, eventually matching economy-class ticket prices for group travel. By 2028, ELECTRON will launch an “Uber-of-the-Skies” app, enabling convenient booking of zero-emission flights.A Call to Founders and FundersThe 10,000 Faces of Change campaign invites everyone to be part of shaping the future of aviation. Starting at €49, supporters can have their faces displayed on the first Electron 5 aircraft, while also receiving benefits such as the planting of a geolocated tree and inclusion on an online wall celebrating contributors. "We can’t do this alone. This campaign isn’t just about funding an aircraft—it’s about building a movement for clean, accessible aviation," said Marc-Henry.Sustainability at the CoreELECTRON partners with Treebuddy.Earth to plant geolocated, photographed, and maintained trees for every supporter. ELECTRON has pledged 10% of future profits to climate-positive projects, furthering its commitment to sustainability.Join the MovementAdd your face to the 10,000 Faces of Change and help redefine aviation for the better at www.10000FacesOfChange.com About ELECTRONELECTRON is redefining regional air travel with zero-emission, battery-electric aircraft. Its flagship project, the Electron 5, is designed to deliver clean, quiet, and affordable flights using today’s technologies and existing aviation standards. With less than 20g CO₂ emissions per passenger kilometre, the potential to decarbonize 50% of private flights in Europe, and plans to match economy-class ticket prices, ELECTRON is committed to making flying greener and more inclusive. Learn more at www.flyelectron.eu Media Contact:Marc-Henry de JongCCO + Co-Founder, ELECTRON+44-7775-825605marc-henry@flyelectron.euDownload the press release in full, related images, and company logos here:*** END OF RELEASE

