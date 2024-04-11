ELECTRON aerospace Confirms Significant Orders from Air2E and Hopscotch Air, Propelling Sales to nearly EUR 200 Million
Established Players Air2E and Hopscotch Air Endorse ELECTRON's Electron 5, Cementing the Aircraft's Market Fit for Regional Air Mobility
Securing orders from two established players in the regional air mobility sector like Air2E and Hopscotch Air affirms the market fit of our Electron 5 aircraft.”ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELECTRON aerospace, at the forefront of electric aviation innovation, is delighted to announce pivotal orders for its ground-breaking Electron 5 aircraft from Air2E and Hopscotch Air. This strategic alliance propels ELECTRON's sales pipeline close to an impressive EUR 200 million, marking a notable milestone in the company's pursuit of sustainable regional air mobility.
— Marc-Henry de Jong, CCO/COO + Co-Founder at ELECTRON aerospace
Destined to redefine regional air transport, the Electron 5 stands as the cornerstone for regional air mobility, boasting a 750 km (466 miles) range with today's batteries, poised for launch in 2028. This capability exceeds most mission profiles in both the USA and EU, where similar aircraft today cover routes below 500 km (311 miles). With its purely battery electric drive system, the Electron 5 offers operators over 50% reduction in operating costs compared to existing internal combustion engine (ICE) aircraft. Its spacious cabin is designed to accommodate one pilot, four passengers, and their luggage, ensuring comfort alongside operational efficiency.
Norbert Werle, CEO of Air2E, emphasised the environmental benefits of the collaboration, stating, "The Electron 5 will empower Air2E to deliver our services with zero direct CO2 emissions, in line with our dedication to fully sustainable business travel."
Andrew Schmertz, CEO at Hopscotch Air, remarked on the economic advantages, "The reduced operating costs of the Electron 5 will allow us to significantly broaden our customer base, providing more affordable and accessible air travel alternatives."
Marc-Henry de Jong, CCO and Co-Founder at ELECTRON aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, "Securing orders from two pioneers in the regional air mobility sector like Air2E and Hopscotch Air affirms the market fit of our Electron 5 aircraft. It's a testament to the trust and commitment our partners place in our vision for a sustainable aviation future."
The parties have each signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) featuring explicit payment schedules, underscoring the industry's faith in the Electron 5 and its potential to change regional air mobility for the better.
This partnership highlights the shared commitment of ELECTRON aerospace, Air2E, and Hopscotch Air to an environmentally friendly and economically sustainable future in aviation, establishing a new benchmark for the industry.
ELECTRON aerospace, B.V.
ELECTRON aerospace, headquartered in The Netherlands since 2021, leads electric aviation innovation in Europe. Specialising in zero-emission, battery-electric aircraft, our team of experts prioritises meticulous product engineering for sustainable solutions. With strategic partnerships and significant investment from DANX Carousel Group, we're revolutionising regional air mobility. Our flagship, the Electron 5, offers unparalleled efficiency, transporting passengers and cargo sustainably across Europe. Join us in shaping the future of European aviation with cutting-edge technology and environmental responsibility. For more information visit www.electronaerospace.eu.
Media contact: Marc-Henry de Jong, +44 7775 825605, marc-henry@flyelectron.eu
Air2E GmbH
Individual flights for everyone at any time and the fastest possible transition to sustainable aviation is the mission of Air2E. Founded in 2017, Air2E brings a cost-efficient solution for regional travel without the frustrations of congested airports, traffic jams or unreliable train rides. Our solution provides already today cost-effective, twin-engine business aircraft that grant access to over 1000 regional airports. Say goodbye to traditional travel hassles and embrace a smarter way to fly. Enjoy time-efficient, flexible, safe, and comfortable air travel with Air2E. For more information visit: www.air2e.com.
Media contact: Norbert Werle, +49 171 9411611, nw@air2e.com
Hopscotch Air, Inc.
Hopscotch Air, Inc, is an innovative air taxi operator, utilising small, technologically advanced aircraft to fly passengers throughout the northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Canada. Certificated in 2009, Hopscotch Air performs about eighteen-hundred revenue legs per year at fares far below traditional charter prices. For more information visit: www.flyhopscotch.com.
Media contact: Andrew Schmertz, +1 917 021 1116, andrew@flyhopscotch.com
Media files
You can download company logos and images of the Electron 5 (available in ELECTRON aerospace standard livery as well as customer specific liveries) here: https://docsend.com/view/s/6qrwdwqtv2mxeya3
**End of Press Release**
Marc-Henry de Jong
ELECTRON aerospace B.V.
+44 7775 825605
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn