Info-Tech Research Group Recognizes InSource Solutions CIO, Tom Barczak, as a 2024 Info-Tech CIO Award Winner

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSource Solutions is pleased to announce that the organization's CIO, Tom Barczak, has been recognized as a winner of the 2024 Info-Tech CIO Awards by Info-Tech Research Group , a global leader in IT research and advisory.Barczak, a winner in the Small Organization division, shared his gratitude for the recognition. "Thank you, Info-Tech, for the CIO Award! This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our IT organization, whose dedication to collaboration and innovation has helped us transform InSource. Together, we’ve worked to build a stronger organization and deliver a world-class experience to our clients. Your invaluable advice, research, tools, and forward-looking thought leadership have been instrumental in driving our success. We deeply value our partnership with Info-Tech and look forward to continuing this journey of transformation together,” says Barczak.Tom Barczak, co-founder of InSource Solutions, has been an influential and strategic force in the company's growth and technological advancement. Since becoming Chief Information Officer in 2010, Tom has focused on aligning IT innovation, strategy, and investments with InSource’s long- and short-term business objectives. His leadership has transformed IT from a support function into a strategic partner, enhancing the company’s operational resilience and effectiveness. Prior to his CIO role, Tom served as VP of I2 Infrastructure, where he launched a business unit focused on industrial IT solutions, specifically tailored for manufacturing and distribution.Since its inception in 2016, the annual Info-Tech CIO Awards have celebrated exceptional IT leaders who deliver significant value to their organizations and achieve outstanding satisfaction scores from stakeholders through the firm's CIO Business Vision program. This program evaluates organizational satisfaction with IT’s core services and provides CIOs with a strategic foundation for successful IT management.The 2024 Info-Tech CIO Award winners were selected from a competitive pool of hundreds of candidates, determined by their IT satisfaction and value scores, as assessed and rated by their direct business stakeholders.“Effective IT leadership today requires embracing the transformative potential of Exponential IT,” says Tom Zehren, Chief Executive Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. “The 2024 Info-Tech CIO Award winners have demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic alignment, setting high standards in stakeholder satisfaction. Congratulations to these leaders for their commitment to advancing their organizations through innovative and impactful IT initiatives.”About InSource SolutionsInSource Solutions is a 100% employee-owned, North American-based leader in simplifying success for industrial environments by integrating technologies, optimized processes, and empowered people to drive outcomes. InSource transforms manufacturing using software, and IT hardware combined with professional services for initial deployments and upgrades, managed services, and adoption coaching. InSource delivers digital manufacturing solutions that are scalable and sustainable. As an AVEVA Select Certified Support and Training Partner, InSource conducts in-person and virtual training to enhance the utilization of AVEVA software solutions.For more information about InSource Solutions or to access latest information, visit insource.solutions and connect via LinkedIn and X.About Info-Tech Research GroupInfo-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.To learn more about Info-Tech’s divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm’s Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

