Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Research Foundation Heng Swee Keat met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Dr. Lee Ju-Ho in Seoul on 19 November 2024

Source: PMO

Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Research Foundation Heng Swee Keat was hosted to a lunch by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Dr. Lee Ju-Ho in Seoul on 19 November 2024.

DPM Heng and DPM Lee reaffirmed the robust and longstanding partnership between Singapore and the ROK. They had a fruitful discussion on expanding collaboration on science and research between our universities and research institutes, as well as to translate these into innovation and enterprise outcomes to drive future economic growth. They also discussed collaborations on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other educational technologies to better support students and teachers, and improve learning outcomes.

DPM Heng and DPM Lee also expressed their commitment to working towards the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2025, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-ROK diplomatic relations in 2025.

. . . . .





PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

19 NOVEMBER 2024

Photo Credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI)