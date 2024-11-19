Media Alert: Dr. Laura Catena Contributes Expert Article to SevenFifty Daily

Dr. Laura Catena with Old Vine J Curve - de Gaetano G, Costanzo S. Alcohol and Health: Praise of the J Curves. Journal of the American College of Cardiology 70, no. 8 (2017) Dr. Laura Catena - In Defense of Wine

I believe the “no safe level” or “two drinks a week” positions are based on inconclusive science and prohibitionist ideology” — Dr. Laura Catena, physician, author and founder

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- What: SevenFifty Daily has published an exclusive op-ed written by Dr. Laura Catena, physician, author and founder of the Catena Institute of Wine. In her article, Dr. Catena scrutinizes recent media coverage surrounding alcohol and health, highlighting the dangers of broad generalizations based on inconclusive research and prohibitionist ideologies. Dr. Catena breaks down the headlines in recent anti-alcohol messaging and sheds valuable light on the nuances of moderate alcohol consumption and health.Who: Dr. Laura Catena is a Harvard and Stanford trained biologist and physician, author, fourth generation vintner, and the founder of the Catena Institute of Wine. Dr. Catena was a practicing Emergency Physician in California for 27 years and is currently managing director of her family winery in Mendoza, Argentina.Where: SevenFifty Daily - Read the full article here Why: In an environment where health guidelines can influence public perception and lifestyle choices, it’s critical that science-based, accurate and balanced information on alcohol’s health impact reaches consumers. Misleading narratives can lead to unnecessary fear, confusion, and poorly informed policy decisions affecting millions who enjoy drinking in moderation. Decades of observational and large long-term studies published by high-impact scientific journals, such as this one in The Lancet , continue to show that moderate alcohol consumption can be part of a balanced lifestyle. However, in January 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a statement saying that “no level of alcohol consumption is safe.” Since then, a group of scientists, some of whom have received funding from temperance groups, have been issuing blanket statements, supported by inconclusive science and in some cases questionable methodology. The nuances of alcohol's impact on an individual's health are not being considered in this coverage, and alarmist headlines may mislead consumers into making poorly informed decisions about their health and alcohol consumption.Why Now: In early 2025, the FDA will update its Dietary Guidelines for Americans, “Guidance on Alcoholic Beverages,” and many in the industry are concerned that new guidelines will not be based on the latest science, but rather on an anti-alcohol agenda.Key Quotes (please cite and link to SevenFifty Daily):“Despite this robust catalog of scientific evidence, moderate alcohol’s cardioprotective effects have been dismissed and attacked by groups whose anti-alcohol messaging has appeared in major consumer publications. When examined more closely, however, the studies referenced in these articles often fail to reveal the full picture.”“Given the prevalence of alcohol consumption around the world, and the many communities who drink as part of their cultural heritage, it is important that research continues to work toward a better understanding of the overall effects of alcohol on the human body—and for that message to be communicated to the general public.”“When a respected institution such as the WHO issues reports containing misleading information, it’s not surprising that we see a glut of headlines with the “no safe level” message. Throughout the WHO’s guide and in several consumer media publications’ recent reporting on the subject, there is a tendency to mix statements about risks of light to moderate drinking with blanket statements about alcohol’s harms. The reader is left with a one-sided impression that all drinking poses significant health risks.”"I believe the “no safe level” or “two drinks a week” positions are based on inconclusive science and prohibitionist ideology, and if they become entrenched—such as could happen in the upcoming update to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines—then governmental ethics committees and research institutions will potentially stop approving alcohol research. This could result in the public not getting a definitive answer to the question of alcohol’s impact on health, which is so important to the many people who drink in moderation."Read the full article: What the Headlines Get Wrong About Alcohol and HealthFor further details or to request syndication of this article, please contact Courtney SchiesslMagrini of SevenFifty Daily at courtney.schiessl@sevenfifty.com.

