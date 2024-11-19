Cooling the Planet: COP29 affirms global climate action

Baku, 19 November 2024 – Following the landmark launch of the Global Cooling Pledge at COP28, ministers and leaders from over 30 countries, joined by partners from intergovernmental organizations and civil society, came together at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, to chart a bold path forward for sustainable cooling. The Ministerial Roundtable on Delivering the Global Cooling Pledge, organized by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)-led Cool Coalition and the United Arab Emirates COP28 Presidency, reaffirmed the commitment to collective action on one of climate change’s most tangible challenges: the rising demand for cooling.

Speaking at the Ministerial Roundtable, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: "The Global Cooling Pledge is not just an agreement; it's a lifeline, with the potential to collectively reduce emissions by nearly 78 billion tonnes by 2050. With extreme heat waves and temperatures soaring, sustainable cooling is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for survival and prosperity. The UAE's commitment to the Pledge is reflected in our national strategies, from pioneering district cooling technologies to phasing out harmful refrigerants. By working together, sharing innovations, best practices, and prioritizing vulnerable communities, we can break the cycle of heat and emissions, and build a cooler, liveable future for all."

As global temperatures rise and extreme heat events intensify, the demand for cooling has never been greater. Traditional cooling systems, however, exacerbate emissions, fuelling a self-reinforcing cycle of warming. According to the 2023 UNEP Global Cooling Watch Report, which establishes the science behind the Global Cooling Pledge, passive cooling measures alone could cut cooling demand by 24% by 2050, avoiding 1.3 billion tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Launched in Dubai at COP28 in 2023, the Global Cooling Pledge has united over 71 countries and 60 non-state actors in a shared mission to slash cooling-related emissions by 68% by 2050, while ensuring equitable access to life-saving solutions for vulnerable populations. Pledge signatories committed to 14 actions – ranging from passive cooling to enhancing efficiency of cooling equipment – while phasing down climate warming refrigerants. At COP29, Grenada became the newest signatory to the Global Cooling Pledge.

"As greenhouse gasses continue to rise, so do the intensification of climate impacts, with extreme heat high among them,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. “This is why we need to increase access to cooling across the board, to protect human health, reduce inequality and poverty, and allow economies to function. This includes cold chains too, so that we can reduce the 12 per cent of food that is lost and the 25 per cent of vaccines that degrade due to lack of proper temperature management."

This global coalition of leading countries comprising the signatories of the Global Cooling Pledge have made strides over the past year. Countries like the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, the co-chairs of the Pledge for 2025, are leading by example, embedding sustainable cooling into their recently submitted Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Meanwhile, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria, Singapore, and Viet Nam, have announced intentions to incorporate cooling into their updated NDCs, signalling a growing global commitment to addressing this critical issue. Over the year 2024, 37 signatory countries indicated their consideration of cooling in their upcoming NDCs.

Countries are also turning to National Cooling Action Plans to integrate sustainable cooling into national development agendas and enable a joined-up approach to policies and create the emission baselines to set targets and unlock finance – 17 Pledge signatories have now developed these plans with 4 additional under preparation with financial support from Denmark, CCAC, and ClimateWorks.

Additionally, three new ratifications of the Kigali Amendment among Pledge Signatories this year have brought the total to 163, bolstering international commitment to phasing down the high global warming potential of refrigerants.

2024 saw significant investments such as the $120 million in the Montreal Protocol Multilateral Fund available for manufacturing and non-manufacturing of energy efficient equipment while phasing down HFCs.

Cities are stepping up as well, with fifteen cities joining the Global Cooling Pledge as subnational signatories. These cities are implementing transformative commitments in the pledge to integrate heat-resilience into urban design and nature-based cooling strategies. With cities accounting for 70% of global energy use, these more localized efforts are crucial to driving systemic change.

“As an early supporter of the Global Cooling Pledge and the host of COP30, Brazil fully recognizes and supports the critical role of sustainable cooling in addressing the crises of climate change,” said Ana Toni, Vice Minister, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. “We see the Pledge as an opportunity to elevate sustainable cooling in response to extreme heat and ensure it remains a key priority for climate action in both mitigation and adaptation efforts. We must massively invest in sustainable cooling as mitigation and adaptation measure - and want to see coordinated efforts across our ministries, countries and regions to enhance access to sustainable cooling and ensure such ambition is embedded in our national strategies including NDC.”

The Ministerial Roundtable achieved several key milestones to propel sustainable cooling forward including the endorsement of the Pledge Progress Report, which highlights key achievements during 2024, demonstrating the ongoing implementation of the Pledge and setting the scene for continued progress. Another outcome is the adoption of the 2030 Global Cooling Pledge Implementation Strategy which provides a detailed roadmap to operationalize commitments and scale global implementation of Pledge targets. This framework equips countries with the tools to expand sustainable cooling solutions and accelerate climate mitigation and adaptation.

The United Kingdom added momentum with a landmark $15 million pledge to fast-track sustainable cooling technologies, reduce emissions, and protect vulnerable communities from the intensifying impacts of extreme heat. Brazil’s unanimous appointment as Co-chair of the Global Cooling Pledge Contact Group highlights its emerging leadership as host of COP30 in Belém.

Rounding out the outcomes, plans for an Intergovernmental Committee on Cooling were formally announced. This governance initiative, set to launch at COP30, will ensure greater diversity and inclusivity to enhance inter-governmental cooperation and accountability.

As COP29 draws to a close, the breakthroughs marked at the Ministerial Roundtable reflect a unified global effort to confront one of the most pressing challenges of the climate crisis. With new NDCs and COP30 on the horizon, there is an opportunity to ensure we tackle extreme heat by massively increasing investments and action into sustainable cooling as a climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience must.



NOTE TO EDITORS

About the Cool Coalition

The Cool Coalition serves as the Secretariat for the Global Cooling Pledge. It is a global multi-stakeholder network that connects a wide range of key actors from government, cities, international organizations, businesses, finance, academia, and civil society groups to facilitate knowledge exchange, advocacy and joint action towards a rapid global transition to sustainable cooling.

About the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)

UNEP is the leading global voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations.

About the Global Cooling Pledge

The Global Cooling Pledge provides an opportunity to commit to sustainable cooling with concrete actions. An initiative of the United Arab Emirates as host of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), the Pledge is one of nine non-negotiated declarations, pledges, and charters that constitute key outcomes for the COP28 Presidential Action Agenda. It aims to raise ambition and international cooperation through collective global targets to reduce cooling related emissions by 68% from today by 2050, significantly increase access to sustainable cooling by 2030, and increase the global average efficiency of new air conditioners by 50%. The emission targets draw on the modelling from the UNEP Cool Coalition report Global Cooling Watch: Keeping it Chill: How to meet cooling demands while cutting emissions.

For more information please contact:

News and Media Unit, UN Environment Programme