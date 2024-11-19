Q&A: How tools for water and sanitation can foster peace and inclusivity

To make meaningful progress in sanitation and hygiene, collaboration across various stakeholders is essential.

Local governments: while governments have a responsibility to uphold the right to sanitation, many lack clarity on how to fulfill this obligation. Unfortunately, sanitation is often seen as a private issue, leading some governments to mistakenly believe it falls outside their remit. ONGAWA supports local governments by building their capacity and providing resources to drive community change.

Social organizations and civil society: partnering with social organizations and civil society representatives ensures inclusive decision-making, especially for women and the most vulnerable groups.

Directly community engagement: ONGAWA engages directly with communities, strengthening their capacity to drive sustainable changes in hygiene practices and expanding access to decent sanitation facilities.

Advocacy with donors: ONGAWA advocates for donors to invest in comprehensive, long-term sanitation programs rather than isolated infrastructure projects, which often prove unsustainable. Effective programs focus on changing hygiene behaviours, supporting operations and maintaining sanitation services over time, rather than merely providing access to infrastructure.

Local services provider and businesses: ONGAWA collaborates with local suppliers to enhance access to affordable sanitation services and hygiene products, particularly in low-income areas. This includes building durable latrines, safely emptying septic tanks and producing reusable menstrual hygiene products.