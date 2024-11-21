Bill of Rights Institute Announces Support from Texas Bar Foundation to Advance Civic Education

Nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation continues long history of supporting vital education initiatives.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through its market-leading curricula and programs, the Bill of Rights Institute works to ensure all students have access to a quality civic and history education.Now, the Bill of Rights Institute is getting a generous assist from the Texas Bar Foundation.The Bill of Rights Institute announced today that it has received a grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to help the Institute support educators throughout the state.Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $28 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation's largest charitably-funded bar foundation.The Texas Bar Foundation’s generous $10,000 grant will support the Bill of Rights Institute’s professional development programs in Texas, where the Institute currently works with more than 7,000 civics and history teachers.Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said that the Institute was honored to earn the Texas Bar Foundation’s support, which will benefit teachers throughout the state.“We are deeply proud of our ongoing work supporting civic and history education in Texas,” Bobb said. “That work depends on the generosity of organizations like the Texas Bar Foundation. We are grateful for the Texas Bar Foundation’s support and its long-standing commitment to civic education throughout Texas.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org

