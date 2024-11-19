Orpical Technology Solutions Launches Scholarship Initiative for Next Generation of Business Leaders at Rowan University

Orpical Technology Solutions, Inc.

Orpical Technology Solutions proudly establishes an annual scholarship at Rowan University’s Rohrer College of Business to support undergraduate students.

This gift reflects a commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders. We hope it inspires others in our community to join in advancing opportunities for our students through philanthropic giving.” — Joe Delgado, Senior Director of Development

GLASSBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orpical Technology Solutions is proud to announce the establishment of the Orpical Technology Solutions Annual Scholarship Fund at Rowan University, designed to support undergraduate students at the William G. Rohrer College of Business. This five-year commitment confirms Orpical's dedication to community and business development. The scholarship fund will assist students who are majoring in business disciplines. Eligible students can use these funds to cover tuition, fees, room and board, or books.

Edward DuCoin, co-founder and partner at Orpical Technology Solutions, shared, "The letter 'A' in Orpical represents altruism, which is a commitment to giving back to our community. We believe that by supporting students at the William G. Rohrer College of Business, we are helping to create a ripple effect that will benefit Rowan University and the entire Philadelphia area business community."

The scholarship will be awarded based on criteria set forth by the William G. Rohrer College of Business's Scholarship Committee in consultation with the Office of Financial Aid. “We are deeply grateful to Orpical Technology Solutions for their generous support in establishing this scholarship fund, which will empower undergraduate business students at Rowan University to pursue their academic and professional goals," said Joe Delgado, Senior Director of Development. "This gift reflects a profound commitment to shaping the next generation of business leaders. We hope it inspires others in our community to join in advancing opportunities for our students through philanthropic giving."

Orpical's contribution will be distributed over five years, ensuring sustained student support through 2028. This scholarship initiative aligns with Orpical's community service and philanthropy core values. The company has a history of supporting worthy initiatives, and this scholarship is an extension of its mission to drive positive change. "The future of business is being shaped by those who understand both innovation and human potential," said Stefan Schulz, co-founder and partner at Orpical Technology Solutions. "We believe that financial barriers should never stand between talented students and their opportunity to make an impact. This scholarship fund reflects our commitment to transforming possibilities into realities for the next generation of business leaders."

About Orpical Technology Solutions

Orpical Technology Solutions is a leading consulting firm that helps businesses achieve digital transformation and sustainable growth. The company is renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovative solutions, and deep-rooted values, including a strong emphasis on community engagement.

For more information about the Orpical Technology Solutions Scholarship Fund or to learn more about the company's community initiatives, please visit orpical.com

Media Contact:

Edward DuCoin

Orpical Technology Solutions

Email: ed@orpical.com

Phone: 856-887-5100

About Rowan University

A top 100 national public research institution, Rowan University offers bachelor’s through doctoral and professional programs in person and online to 23,000 students. With eight colleges and nine schools, Rowan focuses on practical research at the intersection of health care, engineering, science and business while ensuring excellence in undergraduate education. Rowan has earned national recognition for innovation, high-quality, affordable education and public-private partnerships. One of two public universities in the nation to offer M.D. and D.O. degree programs, Rowan is developing New Jersey’s first veterinary medical school. The William G. Rohrer College of Business is renowned for its innovative programs that prepare students for successful careers in business and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.