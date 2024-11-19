Tourism AI Network Welcomes Tourism Ch'illiwack as a Premium Partner

Logo for the Tourism AI Network. Tourism Ch’illiwack is a Destination Management Organization (DMO) working to promote the unique natural and cultural offerings of the Chilliwack region, fostering sustainable tourism through community connections, local partnerships, and a deep respect f Tourism AI Network and Tourism Ch'illiwack announce formal partnership at Tourism Ch'illiwack's Annual Christmas event Tourism Ch'illiwack's Marketing Team highlights it's partnership with Tourism AI Network at their annual Christmas event

Partnership Paves the Way For Responsible AI Adoption in BC's Tourism Sector

Having a partner like Tourism Ch’illiwack at the table means we can explore the potential of AI at the DMO and community tourism operator level in a responsible and transparent way.” — Peter Pilarski, Founder, Tourism AI Network

CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism AI Network is excited to announce a groundbreaking Premium Partnership with Tourism Ch’illiwack , a trailblazer in British Columbia’s tourism industry. This collaboration positions Tourism Ch’illiwack as a key player in advancing the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the province, with the intent to roll out AI initiatives tailored to the unique needs of the tourism industry. Tourism Ch’illiwack will serve as the pilot site for testing and implementing AI-driven tools within a safe, community-oriented framework, establishing a roadmap that can benefit broader industry players.As a Premium Partner, Tourism Ch’illiwack was one of the first BC destination Management organizations (DMOs) to complete the Tourism AI Network’s AI Adoption Framework . The DMO was also the first to receive lifetime free access to Tourism AI Academy, with this lifetime access being extended to all of Tourism Ch’illiwack’s community partners at their Annual Christmas Event. Starting in December, Tourism Ch’illiwack will also gain three months of free access to Tourism AI Network’s all-in-one platform, Tourism AI Co-Pilot Pro, and will pilot various productivity-enhancing AI tools, including a Grant Application Tool and AI-powered Report Writing Tool.“Tourism Ch’illiwack is thrilled to be named as a Premium Partner to Tourism AI Network and for the opportunity to be at the forefront of understanding, testing, and implementing generative AI solutions within our DMO and on behalf of Chilliwack's tourism industry more broadly,” said Allison Colthorp, Executive Director of Tourism Ch’illiwack. “We believe that AI technologies offer many valuable benefits to the tourism sector, and we are keen to lead in the implementation of these technologies in a way that is responsible, safe, and transparent.”The partnership will offer Tourism Ch’illiwack exclusive access to the Tourism AI Network’s productivity solutions, priority booking to introduce the AI Adoption Framework to Chilliwack operators in 2025, and opportunities to develop thought leadership on AI’s role in tourism. These insights will be shared across the network and distributed locally to Chilliwack’s operators, empowering them to lead in responsible AI adoption.“Having a partner like Tourism Ch’illiwack at the table means we can explore the potential of AI at the DMO and community tourism operator level in a responsible and transparent way,” said Peter Pilarski, Founder of Tourism AI Network. “Allison and her team have been enthusiastic about understanding how AI can benefit their operations and the broader Chilliwack community. Formalizing our relationship with Tourism Ch’illiwack as a Premium Partner is a great step forward as we work together to leverage the power of AI to improve efficiency and effectiveness, while also preserving the uniquely human nature of tourism experiences.”The next steps in the partnership include a review of Tourism Ch’illiwack’s Strategic AI Roadmap, prioritizing productivity solutions, and preparing a community-wide rollout for AI tools. Tourism Ch’illiwack will also collaborate on case studies and experience papers to capture best practices and challenges in AI adoption. These documents will be shared across global tourism networks, supporting other DMOs and tourism operators in understanding how to leverage AI technologies effectively.“While AI technologies are not new, they are becoming much more prevalent and transforming the tourism industry in real time,” said Pilarski. “We are at the very beginning of this transformation process, and it’s through collaborative partnerships built on trust and respect that we can navigate this disruptive technology in the best way possible. We are excited to partner with Tourism Ch’illiwack to make this process as beneficial as possible while also avoiding potential pitfalls and challenges.”With this partnership, Tourism Ch’illiwack is set to lead the way in British Columbia’s tourism industry by ensuring that AI is applied safely, ethically, and transparently. The collaboration with Tourism AI Network is a significant step toward shaping the future of AI adoption in tourism, both in British Columbia and beyond.About Tourism AI NetworkThe Tourism AI Network aims to drive the adoption and understanding of AI in the tourism industry by providing education, fostering collaboration, and building a community of thought leaders and practitioners.About Tourism Ch’illiwackTourism Ch’illiwack is a Destination Management Organization (DMO) working to promote the unique natural and cultural offerings of the Chilliwack region, fostering sustainable tourism through community connections, local partnerships, and a deep respect for nature. Our mission is to showcase Chilliwack's blend of outdoor adventure, rich Stó:lō heritage, and vibrant arts and agricultural experiences, inviting visitors to explore this dynamic, welcoming community.

