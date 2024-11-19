The 16th UTM-UN Tourism Training Programme Opens in Macao, Spotlighting Technology in Meetings and Events Industry

MACAU, November 19 - The 16th UTM-UN Tourism Training Programme commenced today (19 Nov) at MGM Cotai, bringing together more than a dozen of distinguished speakers and 19 programme participants. This diverse group includes tourism government representatives from across the Asia-Pacific region of UN Tourism’s member states, industry professionals and tertiary educators from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, industry leaders, academics, and technology specialists from renowned organisations, associations, and universities.

The four-day programme, jointly organised by the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and UN Tourism, sponsored by MGM, focuses on "The Transformative Power of Technology in Meetings and Events Industry." In the opening remarks, UTM Rector Dr. Fanny Vong highlighted the sustained and positive development trend of the event industry in Macao, noting that the city has hosted approximately 1,500 MICE events this year. She emphasised that business visitors in the first half of 2024 spent more than twice as much as the average tourist, with the sector contributing over US$300 million to the local economy.

Following the opening ceremony, the programme kicked off with keynote speeches, which covered international tourism trends, digital transformation, and the evolving landscape of meetings and events. Over the following three days, participants will explore four key areas: the future of AI in meetings and events, digital marketing tools for smart destination management, digital skills for industry professionals, and the role of technology in enhancing destination sustainability.

This training programme marks the continuation of a successful partnership between UTM and UN Tourism that began in 2016, having trained 375 participants across previous editions. The programme also aligns with Macao SAR Government's strategic focus on MICE as a priority sector for economic diversification.

The programme, hosted at both MGM Cotai and UTM campus, will conclude on 22 November, featuring presentations from industry leaders and scholars from renowned organisations, associations, and universities, including Alibaba Cloud International, Cvent, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Hallym University, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Huawei Technologies, International Congress and Convention Association, Macao Cyber and Data Security Society, Macao University of Tourism, Sands China, Wintour Information Technology, and Youth Committee of Macau Convention and Exhibition Association.