Willow Lake Métis Nation Celebrates Stella Lavallee’s Stevie Award Win for Female Thought Leader of the Year

Willow Lake Métis Nation is a Métis community whose citizens now mostly reside in the community of Anzac, Alberta.

Award recognizes her transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to the Willow Lake Métis Nation.

This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our community and our shared commitment to preserving Métis heritage while fostering growth and resilience.” — Stella Lavallee

ANZAC, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Willow Lake Métis Nation proudly announces that Stella Lavallee, Executive Director and President, has been honored with the Bronze StevieAward for Female Thought Leader of the Year in the Government or Non-Profit category at the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The awards ceremony took place on November 8 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, celebrating outstanding achievements by women in leadership roles worldwide.The Stevie Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of Business,” recognize excellence in leadership, innovation, and community impact across various sectors. Lavallee’s accolade highlights her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the Willow Lake Métis Nation. Since assuming her role in 2016, she has spearheaded transformative initiatives, including the establishment of the Seven Pillars of Governance, the creation of a health spending account for Elders, and the implementation of educational support programs to eliminate financial barriers for Citizen students.Under her guidance, the Nation has also achieved significant infrastructure advancements, such as the deployment of fiber optic internet, bridging the digital divide and enhancing access to essential resources for all Citizens.“Receiving the Bronze Stevie Award is a profound honor,” said Stella Lavallee. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our community and our shared commitment to preserving Métis heritage while fostering growth and resilience. I am deeply grateful to the Willow Lake Métis Nation for their trust and support.”The Willow Lake Métis Nation extends heartfelt congratulations to Stella Lavallee for this distinguished achievement. Her leadership continues to inspire and set a benchmark for Indigenous governance and community development.About Willow Lake Métis NationThe Willow Lake Métis Nation is dedicated to preserving Métis culture, promoting social and economic development, and building a sustainable future. Through community programs, cultural events, and strategic partnerships, the Nation fosters a sense of belonging, resilience, and empowerment for all its Citizens.For more information or to arrange an interview with Stella Lavallee, please contact:

