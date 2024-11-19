Haptic Technology Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 9.15% to reach US$25.969 billion by 2030

The haptic technology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% from US$16.762 billion in 2025 to US$25.969 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the haptic technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$25.969 billion by 2030.Haptic technology is a device that generates a sensation and experience of touch when force is applied. Haptic usually means the sense of touch. The haptic technology is used across various industries and industry verticals, like gaming, automotive, healthcare, and robotics. One of the best samples of haptics across the globe is the vibration technologies in the latest smartphones The use of haptics is useful in all major industries. In the healthcare industry, haptic technology can improve the precision of medical measures, like surgeries, and can also create an improved way for the patient to interact with the medical devices. In the healthcare industry, haptics can also help the medical personnel with improving the physical therapy process, and can also help in the development of new treatment methods for multiple conditions, like chronic pains. Similarly, in the automobile industry, haptic technologies can be used to deliver vehicle drivers with haptic feedback, preventing any chance of accidents, and errors while driving.Various businesses are involved in the development of haptics technologies, in the global market. For instance, in May 2024, Apple, a global technological leader in mobile and computing devices, its new feature of haptics technology, the Music Haptics, in the global market. The company aims to empower disabled consumers, with music experience, using haptics technologies. With the help of this technology, the company is offering the user the feel of tap, texture, and vibrations of the audio of the music. Several companies and organizations are also trying to develop new haptics technology, the haptics hologram technology, which uses ultrasound-emitted-phased arrays, that allow users to touch and feel virtual objects.The application of haptics technologies is across multiple industries and verticals. Companies are developing various new devices with better haptics technologies embedded in them. In March 2024, the Immersion Corporation, a haptics technological leader signed a licensed agreement with Nintendo, to provide the new haptic technology developed by the Immersion Corporation into the Nintendo products. Similarly, the Immersion Corporation also signed the licensed agreement with Meta (formerly known as Facebook Inc.) in February 2024, to introduce the technology into Meta's hardware and software, like ARs, VRs, and other gaming products.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/haptic-technology-market The haptic technology market by device is segmented into active haptics and passive haptics. The active haptics, under the device segment of the haptics technologies, are expected to attain maximum shares. Active haptic feedback includes vibrations, and oscillation, which can be generated using special actuators. This device aims to produce haptics based on the human touch or response.The haptic technology market by component is segmented into microcontrollers , software, actuators, and others. Under the component segment, the actuators are estimated to attain the maximum share of the haptics technologies. The haptic actuators are one of the main components of haptic technologies. It consists of a magnetic coil that pushes the mass vertically, to create a vibration.The haptic technology market by application is segmented into healthcare, gaming, automotive & transportation, education & research, engineering, and others. The gaming sector in the application segment is anticipated highest share in the segment. The global gaming industry has witnessed a major boost in recent years. The gaming landscape uses the haptics in the gameplay, on multiple devices, like smartphones, and ARs/VRs.Based on geography, the haptic technology market is expanding significantly in the North American region, as the region is among the global hubs for technological development. Countries like the USA, and Canada, offer large landscapes of gaming and healthcare developments, along with research and engineering.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the haptic technology market that have been covered are 3D Systems, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated., AAC Technologies, Microchip Technology Inc., Immersion, Synaptics Incorporated, TDK Electronics AG, D-BOX Technologies Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., Ultraleap.The market analytics report segments the haptic technology market as follows:• By Deviceo Active Hapticso Passive Haptics• By Componento Microcontrollerso Softwareo Actuatorso Others• By Applicationo Healthcareo Gamingo Automotive and Transportationo Education and researcho Engineeringo Others• By Geographyo North America• United States• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• 3D Systems, Inc.• Texas Instruments Incorporated.• AAC Technologies• Microchip Technology Inc.• Immersion• Synaptics Incorporated• TDK Electronics AG• D-BOX Technologies Inc.• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited.• UltraleapExplore More Reports:• ID Technologies Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/id-technologies-market • 4K Technology Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/4k-technology-market • Deception Technology Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/deception-technology-market

