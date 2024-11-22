Beyond the Sleepy Hills: Renowned Musician Rudy Adrian Unveils Soothing Soundscapes for Restful Nights

Beyond the Sleepy Hills is peaceful and listenable, composed by renowned New Zealand artist, Rudy Adrian. Rudy Adrian first started making electronic music in the recording studios at Canterbury University while he was studying Forestry Science. New album, Beyond the Sleepy Hills, is available for streaming and downloading, and as a physical CD with stunning full-color design. Available on SpottedPeccaryMusic.com, Bandcamp.com, and fine retailers worldwide.

“Beyond the Sleepy Hills” is now available in all formats from Spotted Peccary Music, offering a relaxing journey through sleep-invoking soundscapes.

Beyond the Sleepy Hills is a collection of musical pieces that were specifically created with sleep and healing in mind.” — Rudy Adrian

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rudy Adrian , the New Zealand-based ambient electronic maestro, is back with Beyond the Sleepy Hills , a mesmerizing collection of atmospheric soundscapes designed to soothe your senses. Whether you’re looking to drift into sleep or ponder the warm synth bed of each composition, this album delivers an immersive experience worth savoring. Beyond the Sleepy Hills is available now in physical CD and digital formats.Gentle drones, atonal bells and soft piano wend and wind around textures with grace: Adrian’s meticulous layers coalescing into calm. And as the album passes in a gorgeous drift, these 9 movements coalesce into a stunning whole.Rudy shares some of his thoughts about composing Beyond the Sleepy Hills, “I used many of the elements that regularly occur in my other albums - for instance a slightly spooky track with piano in a minor key, or a track made up of gently swirling beds of drones with soft bells - but this time I tried to make sure the ingredients were unobtrusive and would allow the listener to fall asleep without encountering music that was dissonant or melodramatic.”Like many of his previous releases, Adrian once again draws inspiration from the natural world, proving himself a master of sonic mise-en-scène. On Track 3, textures shimmer like sun-dappled branches as subtle chimes evoke bird calls in the distance. Track 4 paints a nighttime scene; bright bells as the cloud-covered moon, the low drone of the wind, a burbling stream winding below. Track 8 is subtly symphonic as warm chords of swelling strings ebb and flow like the tides.Rudy has a unique style of atmospheric music, “One thing that is really different from my other albums, is that my usual subtle atonal sound effects and bells have been made even more subtle, so as not to distract the slumbering listener…I paid extra care to make the drones subtle and avoid menacing or unsettling tones. But nonetheless, I was also careful not to create an album that is too sweet and cloying - it’s designed to be both listenable and ignorable, depending on the mood of the person listening to the music.”Sometimes experimental, but always original ambient electronic music, Rudy's albums are similar to listening to a film soundtrack without pictures. His catalog of Spotted Peccary releases include Reflections On A Moonlit Lake (2024), A Walk in the Shadow Garden (2023), As Dusk Becomes Night (2021), Woodlands (2019), Coastlines (2016), Atmospheres (2014), Distant Stars (2010), Desert Realms (2008) and Moon Water (2006).Beyond the Sleepy Hills soothes the listener not with visions of some imagined paradise, but of familiar habitat. Memories unearthed in these compositions: a walk through wind-tossed branches, insects flitting across the path; the ocean, not quite still, unending. All this, as we resolve to let go of worldly events and succumb once again to sleep.Mastering by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary PNW Studios and graphic design by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios NE make Beyond the Sleepy Hills a collection-worthy CD; it is also available for streaming and downloading, including high-resolution studio master formats.Beyond the Sleepy Hills will be live streamed throughout the day on Spotted Peccary’s 24/7/365 streaming channel SPMLive. Catch the YouTube music video for "The Sleepy Hills 1" produced by Joe Abreau of Spotted Peccary SW.For artist interviews, reviews, or promotional requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton via beth@spottedpeccary.comTracklist1 The Sleepy Hills 1 05:152 The Sleepy Hills 2 08:283 The Sleepy Hills 3 03:554 The Sleepy Hills 4 09:325 The Sleepy Hills 5 03:386 The Sleepy Hills 6 06:507 The Sleepy Hills 7 03:428 The Sleepy Hills 8 08:559 The Sleepy Hills 9 09:52Links:Music Smartlink: https://orcd.co/beyond-the-sleepy-hills Spotted Peccary Album Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/beyond-the-sleepy-hills/ Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary About Spotted Peccary MusicPortland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Shop more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 38 years of excellence on their website at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com

