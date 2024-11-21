MindBodyHair Salon Hosts Innovative Art and Craftwork Event in Bronx, NY

Craft Fair flyer MBH models

MindBodyHair salon's Black Friday event will showcase local artisans' handmade crafts supporting small businesses and offering unique holiday gifts.

We believe the importance of supporting small businesses and showcasing creativity and talent within our community. This event's a great way to find special gifts while giving back to the community.” — Ebony Hayes

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindBodyHair Salon is excited to announce their upcoming event, showcasing the talents of local artisans and entrepreneurs.The event will take place on Black Friday, November 29th, 2024, from 11am to 5pm at their location on 1446 Williamsbridge Rd. This event is the perfect opportunity for holiday shoppers to find unique and one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting the local community.The event will feature a variety of innovative art and craftwork for sale, including handmade jewelry, body products, make up, holiday sets, and more. This is a great opportunity for shoppers to find gifts that are not only unique but also support local artists and small businesses. MindBodyHair Salon is proud to provide a platform for these talented individuals to showcase their work and connect with the community."We are thrilled to host this event and support our local artisans and entrepreneurs," says MindBodyHair Salon owner, Ebony Hayes. "We believe in the importance of supporting small businesses and showcasing the creativity and talent within our community. This event is a great way for people to find special gifts while also giving back to the community."For more information about the event, please contact MindBodyHair Salon at info@mindbodyhair.com or 718.324.1037. Don't miss this opportunity to shop for unique gifts and support the local community. Follow MindBodyHair Salon on social media for updates and sneak peeks of the amazing art and craftwork that will be available at the event.

