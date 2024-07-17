Celebrate Natural Beauty at the MBH Hairitage Celebration - A Natural Hair Affair
MindBodyHair Salon Marks One-Year Anniversary at New Location with a Spectacular Community Event
This event is not just about our salon, but about celebrating the beauty and strength of natural hair and the wonderful people who embrace it.”BRONX, NY, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindBodyHair Salon, a beacon for natural hair care in the Bronx, is delighted to announce the MBH Hairitage Celebration - A Natural Hair Affair, commemorating the one-year anniversary of its grand re-opening at its very own retail location. The event will take place on Saturday, July 27th, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 1446 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx, NY 10461.
— Ebony Hayes, Owner, MindBodyHair Salon
The community is invited to experience the salon's dedication to natural hair care while enjoying a day filled with music, refreshments, raffles, and more. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance to secure access to free perks, including free food, drinks, and swag bags. Walk-ins are also welcome to join the celebration with free admittance, however, will need to purchase a $25 wristband in order to access all the free bonuses.
Sponsors:
Event sponsors include major brands such as Paul Mitchell, ORS hair care and Herbatint. Local sponsors include Lovely Threading, Scentsy, ChcooNa, The MJ Treatment and Caridad Williamsbridge.
Event Highlights:
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: Kicking off the event will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by the local Chamber of Commerce, to mark the significant milestone in our journey.
Entertainment: Enjoy music and entertainment throughout the day.
Raffle Giveaways: Win exciting prizes from our sponsors and donors.
Sample Wellness Services: Treat yourself to complimentary eyebrow threading and other services from our wellness sponsors.
Owner Ebony Hayes, renowned for her expertise in natural hair care, and her team are eager to welcome guests to this celebration of natural beauty and community spirit. With nearly 20 years of service, MindBodyHair Salon has become a cornerstone of natural hair care in the Bronx, praised for its personalized service and commitment to maintaining the health and integrity of natural hair.
Don't miss out on this festive occasion to connect, celebrate, and learn more about natural hair care. Whether you're a long-time client or new to the MindBodyHair Salon family, this event promises something special for everyone.
RSVP:
Please RSVP in advance at https://thedmeloft.com/mbhhairitage to receive free food, drink, and other perks.
For more information about the event or MindBodyHair Salon, visit https://mindbodyhair.com or contact Chance at chance@thedmeloft.com.
