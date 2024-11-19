Celcoin Acquires CobranSaaS, Further Strengthening Debt Collection and Credit Management Capabilities

Marcelo França, CEO of Celcoin

Company completes fifth acquisition in two years, with the latest focused on accelerating the growth of its solutions in the Credit vertical

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celcoin , a leading company in the financial technology infrastructure market, today announced the acquisition of CobranSaaS, a leading provider of loan and debt collection management solutions, used by investment managers, banks, card administrators, retailers, ERPs, and FIDCs, among others. CobranSaaS serves over 90 clients, including notable names like Cielo, Neon, Magalu, DM Card, Pernambucanas, C&A, and Empírica, issuing more than six million invoices each month.Founded in 2013 by Marcos Gabbardo, Marcos Peruzzo, and Thiago Peruzzo, CobranSaaS offers a complete solution for loan management and collection, including servicing, recurring and non-recurring collections. The acquisition represents Celcoin's latest investment to enhance its credit solution, one of the company's main competitive differentiators. Celcoin’s credit solution encompasses all stages of the process, from onboarding to setting limits and credit analysis. In partnership with CobranSaaS, Celcoin’s collection capabilities will be meaningfully enhanced.“The acquisition of CobranSaaS strengthens our strategy to offer a complete and integrated solution for credit operations. With this addition, we can efficiently close all stages of the cycle. Moreover, the modularity of our solution allows each company to configure its system according to its needs, reducing operational costs and simplifying technological development”, says Marcelo França, CEO of Celcoin.Celcoin has experienced significant growth over the last several years, attracting attention from global investors. In June 2024, growth equity investor Summit Partners led a USD100 million investment in Celcoin, which was primarily aimed at bolstering the company’s strategic acquisition strategy. To further this goal, Celcoin expanded its leadership team with the addition of Sergio Meirelles as Strategy and M&A Director. Mr. Meirelles previously held M&A leadership roles at iFood/Movile, BRF, Arco, and Citi.The acquisition of CobranSaaS marks Celcoin’s fifth strategic acquisition since 2022. Previous acquisitions include Galax Pay, which specializes in billing and sub-acquisition solutions, Flow Finance, which provides credit infrastructure, Finansystech, a leading Open Finance startup, and Reg+, a provider of technology solutions dedicated to regulatory compliance support.“Now, as part of the Celcoin ecosystem, we will contribute to the most comprehensive credit and collection product in the market, adding portfolio management capabilities to make our clients’ daily operations easier. With such a robust product, Celcoin is well-positioned to be a market leader”, says CobranSaaS Director, Marcos Gabbardo.About CelcoinFounded in 2016, Celcoin is a financial infratech company that empowers businesses. Its solutions are divided into three major verticals: Payments, Banking, and Credit, all catering to both regulated companies, such as banks, Payment Institutions (PIs), and Direct Credit Societies (SCDs), as well as non-financial players from any sector. Approximately 600 fintechs and digital banks, along with over 6,000 medium and large enterprises, are connected to Celcoin’s platform, collectively processing USD3.5 billion monthly.

