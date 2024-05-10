Celcoin acquires Regulatório Mais, a startup specialized in banking and tax regulation

The company closes its fourth acquisition in two years, reinforcing the investment in a portfolio of cutting-edge solutions for the financial technology sector.

BARUERI, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celcoin , a leader in the financial infrastructure market, announces the acquisition of Regulatório Mais, a regtech dedicated to banking regulation. The startup has developed technology based on the concept of ‘regulatory as a service’, allowing financial institutions and fintechs to meet the requirements of the Central Bank and the Federal Revenue and Finance Secretariats in an efficient and comprehensive way. This is the fourth M&A carried out by Celcoin in two years.“Current solutions on the market are heavy and were born in a previous generation of technology. Reg+ uses a light and modern approach with simplified integration through microservices. And it still has a very strong team of banking regulation specialists,” says Marcelo França, CEO of Celcoin.One of the main innovations of Reg+ is its advanced technology, which allows any regulated institution, such as Payment Institutions (IP), Direct Credit Societies (SCD) and banks, to comply with the requirements required by regulatory authorities. This includes sending financial, accounting and tax reports and files, such as: BACEN CADOCs (including accounting and credit), DIMP, Calculation of Reference Equity and PDD (new IFRS9 model), among others.Founded by André Gibbon, Luiggi Senna, Cassio Damasceno and Vanêssa Fialdini, Regulatório Mais was founded in 2023, has 13 employees, and has the expertise of executives with extensive experience in the financial sector, who have worked for institutions such as Itaú, BV, BTG, Deutsche Bank, Citibank, Zoop, CIP/Núclea and Muxi.“Within the Celcoin ecosystem, we will be able to take advantage of the existing customer base and sales force to scale more quickly,” comments André Gibbon, CEO and founder of Reg+. Among the clients already served are companies such as AsaaS, Clara Payments, NG Cash, Trio, PartnerBank, among others. “Our legal regulatory and accounting team can help the client very closely and our technology, which we created from scratch and works through microservices, prepared for high processing capacity, has been a differential to attract IPs, SCDs and Banks,” reinforces Gibbon.From 2022 onwards, Celcoin made the acquisitions of Galax Pay, focused on billing and sub-acquiring solutions; Flow Finance, which provides credit infrastructure; and Finansystech, a leading startup in Open Finance. Currently, Celcoin’s solutions are organized into 3 major verticals: Payments, Banking and Credit, and can serve Banks, fintechs and companies regulated or not by BACEN. “With the acquisition of Reg+, we will be able to meet a recurring demand from our clients already regulated by Bacen and fill this market gap, which still depended on legacy solutions. Additionally, we will be integrating the Reg+ solution into Celcoin’s Banking vertical, allowing current clients to also benefit transparently,” concludes França.