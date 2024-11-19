Respect Energy Accelerates Green Revolution with Creatio's No-Code Platform

Leading Polish renewable energy provider chooses innovative no-code solution to power up its digital future

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced Respect Energy has selected its platform to revolutionize its next phase of growth. The implementation aims to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.Respect Energy, founded 11 years ago, has evolved from a local initiative to a major player operating across 24 markets. As part of the Respect Energy Capital Group, they pioneered the industry by becoming Poland's first operator to offer renewable energy exclusively. The company owns RES power plants and collaborates with over 1,000 power generators, demonstrating their commitment to sustainable energy solutions and market transformation.Facing challenges with an outdated system that hindered customer service quality and employee efficiency, Respect Energy sought a modern, flexible solution that could scale with its growing operations. After evaluating several enterprise solutions and working with Deloitte as its digital transformation partner, Respect Energy discovered Creatio's platform. The decision was made after the demo showcased Creatio's ease of use, extensive customization capabilities, and comprehensive functionality."The ability to make changes and configure processes independently was crucial for us. Creatio's no-code platform provides exactly what we need – a flexible, user-friendly solution that empowers our team to deliver exceptional customer service while maintaining operational efficiency," said Paweł Trocki,Head of Product and Technology at Respect Energy.The implementation, starting with Creatio's service and sales modules, will be followed by the marketing module, creating a unified platform for all customer interactions. This phased approach ensures a smooth transition and allows Respect Energy to optimize each component of their customer engagement strategy. The implementation is being carried out by Deloitte, leveraging their extensive experience in digital transformation projects."Respect Energy exemplifies the kind of innovation-driven organization that's shaping the future of energy. Their vision perfectly aligns with Creatio's mission to empower companies through no-code technology, enabling rapid adaptation and exceptional customer experiences" siad Darren Lewis, Chief Sales Officer from Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About Respect EnergyRespect Energy is one of the largest energy companies in Poland and the first operator on the Polish market to offer customers energy exclusively from renewable sources. As a leading renewable energy partner, they offer comprehensive support at every stage of RES project development, as a producer, seller, and purchaser of energy from renewable energy sources (RES). Through their own wind power plants and photovoltaic farms, they support sustainable development of Polish businesses, jointly contributing to reducing CO₂ emissions.About DeloitteDeloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands. The company's teamwork across the industry sectors drives and shapes today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society.

