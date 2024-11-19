LCR Capital Partners Announces Key Promotions to Support Global Growth Strategy

WESTPORT , CT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners, a private investment and advisory services firm that serves global high-net-worth families interested in obtaining a US green card by investment through the US government’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program, is pleased to announce three key promotions within its team, effective December 1, 2024. The promotions underscore the firm’s commitment to fostering talent and strengthening its leadership in key markets worldwide. Shilpa Menon Promoted to Managing Director, Commercial, India, Middle East & APACBased in Mumbai, Shilpa has been instrumental in driving LCR’s expansion efforts across the India and Middle East regions, managing key channel partnerships, and deepening engagement with existing clients and prospective investors. With over 15 years of experience in wealth management and investment banking, Shilpa’s leadership continues to propel LCR’s growth, especially in markets where demand for investment opportunities leading to residency and citizenship continues to increase.“We are very proud of the exceptional leadership that Shilpa has demonstrated over her regions over the past two years,” commented Sherman Baldwin, LCR Capital Partners’ CEO. “She continues to display strong leadership, judgment, and the depth of technical knowledge required to excel at helping LCR attract new EB-5 investors. Shilpa has also been elevated to the LCR Credit Committee, which is a critical role in helping the firm identify, evaluate, structure, and raise capital for our new EB-5 projects.” Marcelo Gorenstein Promoted to Senior Director, Commercial, Latin AmericaSince joining LCR in 2018, Marcelo has been integral to the firm’s operations in the Americas, fostering meaningful partnerships and guiding investors toward second residency options. Fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, Marcelo has built a strong foundation in Brazil as the former Commercial Director, where he led business development and channel management activities.“Marcelo’s commitment to our clients and his dedication to LCR’s values have made him an essential part of our team,” said Mike Elmasry, Chief Commercial Officer at LCR Capital Partners. “His ability to connect with investors and forge lasting partnerships across markets has been instrumental in our growth, especially in Brazil and across Latin America.” Tharine Ribeiro Promoted to Associate Vice President, MarketingBased in São Paulo, Tharine previously served as a Marketing Associate, contributing to LCR’s brand strategy. Her diverse experience in marketing, research, and customer relations management has been instrumental in the firm’s outreach initiatives and brand positioning. Tharine’s academic background in international relations and investor relations strengthens LCR’s marketing team as the firm continuously expands its global presence.“Tharine’s unique skill set and keen understanding of brand positioning make her an invaluable asset to our marketing team,” said Ana Elisa Bezerra, Senior Director of Marketing at LCR Capital Partners. “Her innovative and data-focused approach to marketing, always with strong attention to detail, have consistently elevated LCR’s brand and reputation.”“As LCR Capital Partners grows its global footprint, these well-deserved promotions recognize the exceptional talent and commitment of Shilpa, Marcelo, and Tharine,” said Suresh Rajan, Executive Chairman and Founder of LCR Capital Partners. “Their dedication to LCR’s clients and partners is a testament to our mission of delivering exceptional value to investors worldwide.”LCR Capital Partners remains focused on creating impactful pathways for individuals seeking US green cards through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program, serving clients across Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.For more information on LCR Capital Partners or to learn about EB-5 visa and investment opportunities, please visit www.lcrcapital.com About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by making an investment that creates jobs in the United States in an infrastructure project or in a business located in a rural or high-unemployment area.About LCR Capital PartnersHeadquartered in Westport, Connecticut, LCR Capital Partners LLC is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves global high-net-worth families. Founded in 2012, the firm’s primary focus is working with clients interested in obtaining a US green card by investment through the US government’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. LCR has over 1,000 clients who have invested in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to its clients. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families from 36 countries. LCR has a global network with teams in cities across North America, India, South America, and the Gulf Region.

US Green Card by Investment through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.